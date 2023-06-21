Prince Louis helps Prince William experience this heartfelt moment he once shared with mum Princess Diana

Prince Louis helps Prince William experience a heartfelt moment that he once shared with mum Princess Diana.

The Wales youngster copied the pose that Prince William once did during a portrait with the late Diana and his brother Prince Harry.

Prince Louis, five, can be seen draping his arms lovingly around his father's neck as he poses for a treasured family portrait that was released to mark Father's Day and had a sweet nod to the late Queen

And an eagle-eyed fan has pointed out that the Louis' loving pose is exactly like one Prince William made to his mum Diana when he was of a similar age and he's even wearing a blue outfit too.

The fan tweeted, "Prince William clinging lovingly to his mother. Over 30 years later, he gets to experience what it felt like for Diana as well."

And other fans are obsessed with the likeness, one fan replied, "Oh my goodness this is a great find! And soooo sweet!"

Another fan put, "This is so lovely. Any Mother would be so proud of him."

And a third fan added, "Wow what a beautiful post! A smiling Prince William wearing "blue" embraces his mother. Years later, the same colour (blue of a summer sky) is with him and his children."

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Father's Day portrait 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Meanwhile, others have reflected on how quickly time is passing. One fan tweeted, "Time passes so quickly or it does for me as I remember those boys with their mum at that tender age."

And another supporter added, "It’s so good witnessing William’s reverence for his mom. So gallant. Fun seeing Diana in him more each day!"

The photo of Prince William and Harry with the late Diana was taken by photographer Jayne Fincher and shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales on Mother's Day in 2020.

