Prince Louis helps Prince William experience this heartfelt moment he once shared with mum Princess Diana
The youngest member of the Wales family copies an iconic pose his dad William is familiar with
Prince Louis helps Prince William experience a heartfelt moment that he once shared with mum Princess Diana.
- Prince Louis helps Prince William experience the heartfelt moment of having his son's arms lovingly places around his neck - something he once shared with mum Princess Diana.
- The 'cheeky' Wales youngster mimicked the iconic pose William once did during a family portrait with Diana.
- This royal news comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton give update on Prince Louis's fifth birthday celebrations.
Prince Louis has helped Prince William experience a heartfelt moment that he once shared with mum Princess Diana.
The Wales youngster copied the pose that Prince William once did during a portrait with the late Diana and his brother Prince Harry.
Prince Louis, five, can be seen draping his arms lovingly around his father's neck as he poses for a treasured family portrait that was released to mark Father's Day and had a sweet nod to the late Queen.
And an eagle-eyed fan has pointed out that the Louis' loving pose is exactly like one Prince William made to his mum Diana when he was of a similar age and he's even wearing a blue outfit too.
The fan tweeted, "Prince William clinging lovingly to his mother. Over 30 years later, he gets to experience what it felt like for Diana as well."
And other fans are obsessed with the likeness, one fan replied, "Oh my goodness this is a great find! And soooo sweet!"
Another fan put, "This is so lovely. Any Mother would be so proud of him."
And a third fan added, "Wow what a beautiful post! A smiling Prince William wearing "blue" embraces his mother. Years later, the same colour (blue of a summer sky) is with him and his children."
Meanwhile, others have reflected on how quickly time is passing. One fan tweeted, "Time passes so quickly or it does for me as I remember those boys with their mum at that tender age."
And another supporter added, "It’s so good witnessing William’s reverence for his mom. So gallant. Fun seeing Diana in him more each day!"
The photo of Prince William and Harry with the late Diana was taken by photographer Jayne Fincher and shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales on Mother's Day in 2020.
To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 pic.twitter.com/Qu0gkUYGdQMarch 22, 2020
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
How to register for Taylor Swift tickets and how much will they cost? Everything you need to know about the UK Eras tour
We share how to register for Taylor Swift tickets and everything else you need to know about her UK tour so you stand the best chance of getting your hands on tickets.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Princess Charlotte praised for poise and bravery after 'painful' balcony head bump with little brother Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis bumped heads during a sweet Buckingham Palace balcony moment
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte praised for poise and bravery after 'painful' balcony head bump with little brother Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis bumped heads during a sweet Buckingham Palace balcony moment
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
George, Charlotte and Louis' Father's Day portrait has a sweet nod to the late Queen that you might have missed
The Wales youngsters posed with their dad Prince William but did you notice what made it even more special?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Kate Middleton being bullied at school is shaping her parenting style with George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales has chosen to keep her children close by
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ schooling will change the way Kate and William take on royal life
The Wales youngsters are said to be behind the upcoming royal tour changes
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton step in to help struggling families with this huge gesture
The Prince and Princess of Wales have pledged their help in the most heartwarming way
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are set to make another very special royal appearance - and it's sooner than you think
The Wales children are expected to join King Charles on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace for his Birthday Parade
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Louis set for jealousy over mum Kate's latest exciting outing
The Wales youngster has missed out on his favourite game as the Princess of Wales gets sporty.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s parenting style is reminiscent of Princess Diana’s ‘balanced’ approach claims royal expert
"I think they’ve done brilliantly with all their children"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published