Prince Louis’ special weekly activity he does without Prince George and Charlotte is revealed, and it appears to be paying off

There's a special activity that Prince Louis takes part in each week without Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and it appears to be paying off.

When it comes to child development, it's considered to be a 'tricky' time for children between the ages of one and five, like Prince Louis, as there is so much learning and growing going on in their little bodies - mentally, emotionally, and physically. And, yes investing in the best outdoor toys and games can help, but prioritising things to do with the kids outside can be a game-changer for sleep, development, behaviour, and overall attitude in your little one.

And Kate and Will seem to be in the know about this, as one thing that is said to be enhancing the Wales youngster's learning experience is a special activity that he takes part in every Friday called "Forest Fridays" - and it's aimed at children of Pre-Prep age, two to seven, at Lambrook School.

Prince Louis attends the Berkshire school with Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, eight, but because they are in different year groups, he takes part in Forest Fridays without his brother and sister. According to the school prospectus, the children have access to 52 acres of land with the school grounds acting as a "canvas for learning throughout the school".

It explains, "During ‘forest Fridays’ our children in the nursery and pre-prep are taken on a journey of discovery in the beautiful outdoors."

And with Prince Louis free to explore nature with his classmates once a week he's developing through outdoor learning.

The school adds, "Curriculum inspiration goes beyond the classroom walls in the prep school with art projects, scientific expeditions, and lessons taking place on the grounds. You are never far away from the sound of a ball hitting bat, stick, or racket with sports coaching offered daily."

And Prince Louis appears to be taking it all in his stride and appears more confident during the Royal Family Christmas walkabout from the church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William are always seen holding their children's hands and it acknowledges safety but also shows the monarch is in stable hands. While Prince George is now old enough to walk without holding his parents' hands, Prince Louis, who is normally always holding them as the youngest member of the Wales family, can be seen walking freely at one point. He later holds hands with his father Prince William and cousin Mia Tindall who is one of Zara Tindall's children.

Here he breaks the normal sibling and parent-based hand-holding tradition at royal events which could be a sign that he is now more used to socialising with others outside like he would at school.

Kate Middleton has previously revealed that Prince Louis has been very vocal when he comes home from school about the need to be outside. "Louis comes home and says: ‘I need to get my energy out," she said during a royal visit to Wales last year.

Students at the school looking for even more fresh air can take part in activities sessions which include farming, beekeeping, survival skills and outdoor games and we can imagine these would be right up Prince Louis' street.

