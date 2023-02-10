Prince Louis's cheeky behaviour is result of Kate Middleton's 'perfect' parenting

Prince Louis's famous antics at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee highlighted Kate Middleton's strong parenting, a childcare expert has revealed.

Prince Louis's behavior at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee only served to highlight how Kate Middleton is 'parenting perfectly', according to a childcare expert.

Norland nanny Sarah Carpenter said that it's 'reassuring' to see that the four-year-old royal feels 'comfortable' enough to show his true emotions in public.

Kate Middleton has been praised for 'perfectly' parenting Prince Louis after the royal tot made headlines for his antics at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last June.

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales became an unlikely star of the historic celebrations, with his hilarious expressions and stubborn defiance proving to be one of the most entertaining themes of the four-day-long Bank Holiday weekend.

Louis's cheeky behavior was particularly visible during the Queen's Jubilee Pageant, with the four-year-old even placing a hand over Kate Middleton's mouth during one point of the extravagant show. He was also photographed yelling, sticking his fingers into his mouth, and covering his ears with his hands during the flypast at the Trooping the Colour.

Louis's shenanigans received a mostly positive reaction from the public, with many seeing the comical side of the young royal's unfiltered responses to the intensive weekend.

Not everybody was so understanding, however, with some critics arguing that Kate should have had more control over Louis during the high-profile event. Former Norland nanny Sarah Carpenter has since jumped to the Princess of Wales's defense, explaining that the 41-year-old handled the sticky situation 'perfectly'.

"That's so sad, that people would be negative about it, because actually, if anything, it's reassuring that she is clearly parenting perfectly, and making that little boy feel so comfortable that he can behave like that," she told Express.co.uk.

"And that's what you'd rather see than a child who doesn't feel comfortable in a situation."

Carpenter went on to credit Kate Middleton and Prince William for raising "lovely children", adding that Louis, Charlotte, and George "were clearly so comfortable and so happy" at the event.