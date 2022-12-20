Prince William and Harry's lesser-known siblings invited to Christmas at Sandringham as King Charles prepares to be without youngest son

Prince William and Prince Harry's step-siblings will join the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham House this year, following the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in the US over the festive season.

Prince William and Prince Harry's step-siblings have been invited to join the Royal Family at Sandringham this Christmas, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in California for the festive season, following the release of their bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

In other royal news, royal fans spot missing detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card.



Prince William and Prince Harry's step-siblings will join the Royal Family at Sandringham (opens in new tab) this Christmas, according to inside reports.

It's understood that Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, the two adult children of the Queen Consort, have been invited to the Norfolk estate to spend the festive season with their regal relatives in an exciting deviation from tradition.

In previous years, Camilla would join her husband, King Charles III, and the rest of the Royal Family for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene church. She would then leave to celebrate the holiday with her non-royal family, which consists of her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, their children, and their five grandchildren.

(Image credit: Getty)

"In the past, the Duchess of Cornwall left Sandringham after lunch on Christmas Day to join her own family for a few days before traveling to Birkhall to see in the new year with her husband," Joe Little, Managing Editor at Majesty Magazine, told MyLondon (opens in new tab).

Queen Camilla with her son, Tom Parker Bowles, and daughter, Laura Lopes (Image credit: Getty)

However, in light of the Queen's death in September and her husband's ascension to the throne, it's now expected that the 75-year-old will stay at Sandringham for both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The news comes shortly after it was speculated that Royal Christmases are 'set to change' following the passing of Her Majesty. It has also recently been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will remain in the US for Christmas, following the release of their bombshell Netflix docuseries earlier this month.

"Camilla is keen her family are at the heart of Christmas, particularly as Charles won’t have his youngest son there," a source told the Sun (opens in new tab).

Camilla's five grandchildren will also be at Sandringham, which means Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis can likely look forward to an action-packed Christmas. The Queen Consort is the proud grandma to her son's two children, Lola, 14, and Freddie, 12, and her daughter's three kids, fourteen-year-old Eliza and her 12-year-old twin brothers, Gus and Louis.