Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for a new portrait with King Charles III and the Queen Consort

Buckingham Palace delights royal fans with a new photograph of Prince William and Kate Middleton, alongside King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, and King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Royal fans have shared their delight as Buckingham Palace releases the first official photograph of King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, standing together in their new royal roles. 

Buckingham Palace has delighted royal fans with a new, official portrait of King Charles III and the Queen Consort standing alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The photograph was taken on the 18th of September, just one day before Her Majesty, the Queen’s state funeral (opens in new tab) and depicts the four royals wearing black as the family was still observing mourning. 

The end of the official royal mourning period was marked with a poignant image of the Queen (opens in new tab) on the 26th of September, with members of the Firm returning to royal engagements. Prince William and Kate were among the first to resume their royal duties, making their first visit to Wales (opens in new tab) as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

The new portrait, taken by Chris Jackson and shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, shows King Charles standing side by side with his eldest son and heir, Prince William who is next in the line of succession (opens in new tab)

As body language expert Judi James (opens in new tab) points out to the Metro, Prince William's hands can be seen clasped in a ‘dutiful’ gesture, which Judi notes, “could signal his role of support and stand-in for his dad…It looks dutiful.”

Camilla, the Queen Consort and Kate are pictured with their arms around their husband's backs, which James notes could signify ‘support.’

Royal fans were quick to compliment the new photo, one fan wrote, “What a beautiful picture.”

“The authentic fantastic four 👏👏👏 Queen Elizabeth would be so proud of them ❤️,” added another, before a third fan commented, “The present and future of the monarchy.”

Explore More
Prince William Kate Middleton Prince Charles Camilla