The heartwarming reason Kate Middleton knows she will succeed as Princess of Wales

Even before Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) became the Princess of Wales, she knew she would uphold the title's historic legacy thanks to this one heartwarming reason.

During a trip to Wales earlier this year, Kate Middleton was asked about her then future title of Princess of Wales by a royal fan who was bundled in the large crowd

Even then, Kate had little worry and knew that she would succeed in the position, citing this romantic reason as to why

Since Princess Diana's death in 1997 (opens in new tab), the title she once held, the Princess of Wales, has not been gifted to any royal. But after Camilla the Queen Consort chose not to take on the title upon her marriage to King Charles III (opens in new tab), a 25 year period of dormancy came to an end when Kate Middleton was bestowed the title by her father-in-law, King Charles III.

Kate becoming the Princess of Wales is no surprise. It has been long believed that she would get the title upon her father-in-law's accession to the throne as it is royal tradition for the monarch to name their heir, in this case Prince William (opens in new tab), Kate's husband, the Prince of Wales.

(Image credit: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Kate has had ample time to prepare to become the Princess of Wales and she must be glad for it as she has some big boots to fill. Despite this, she knows that she has surrounded herself with great support network, with those closest to her being there to guide her through the change.

During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June 2022, William and Kate visited Cardiff Castle with their two eldest children Prince George (opens in new tab) and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab).

While meeting the crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse at her family, one lady reportedly reassured Kate that one day she would make a great Princess of Wales.

Kate reportedly replied by saying, "That's very kind of you. I'm in good hands" as she gestured towards her husband, Prince William.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

When the pair received their new titles, a royal source told The Mirror that the couple were "focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time."

They added, "The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously. The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

