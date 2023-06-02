Prince William asked about George, Charlotte and Louis at lavish Jordan wedding

Prince William was asked a sweet question about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis while attending a royal wedding in Jordan yesterday, according to a lipreader.

Prince William was asked a sweet question about his three children at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa, according to a lipreader.

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Jordan on Thursday for the special occasion, marking their first trip back to the country since 2021.

Prince William spoke about his three children while attending a wedding in Jordan yesterday, a lipreader has revealed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to the Middle Eastern country this week for the royal nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa on Thursday, much to the excitement of international royal fans.

The A-list couple made the high-profile trip without their three children, who may have been considered too young to accompany their parents to the glitzy event. It's likely that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and five-year-old Prince Louis remained at home in Adelaide Cottage, where they were probably cared for by their nanny or a close relative.

The junior royals may not have been physically present, but it appears they weren't far from William and Kate's minds during the celebration.

According to an expert lipreader, Queen Rania, the mother of the groom, was eager to ask the Prince of Wales about George, Charlotte, and Louis as she welcomed him and Kate Middleton to the Zahran Palace.

"It’s so good to see you, how are your children?" the 52-year-old asked the future King of Britain, Jeremy Freeman told the Mirror Online.

Unfortunately, it was not possible to decipher what William replied as his face was turned away from the camera. By the looks of Queen Rania's next sentence, however, it looks like the royal tots are doing pretty well.

"That's good," she apparently replied, suggesting William had reported positively on his three kids.

Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't the only members of the British Royal Family invited to celebrate the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also spotted at the lavish open-air event, which was held at the Zahran Palace and attended by 140 guests. Other high-profile folks at the wedding included US First Lady Jill Biden, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.