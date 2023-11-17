Prince William’s response to a schoolboy who asks him “How much money is in your bank account?” - it left us speechless

Prince William gave a hilarious response to a schoolboy who asked him "How much money is in your bank account?", and we weren't expecting that.

When it comes to finances, most families keep track of their earnings and spending amid the rising cost of living whether it's so they can work out how much they can spend on Top Christmas toys for their kids or track down the cheapest online food shopping for their big shop.

But the Prince of Wales, who is second in line to the throne in the royal succession appears to not have the same concerns when it comes to his spending judging by his jokey response to a child who asked how much money was in his bank.

In his duties as a senior working member of the Royal Family Prince William paid a visit to Manchester's Moss Side where he learned about a project tackling youth violence with Andy Burnham, the city's mayor.

The youngster called Amir Hassan, 11, asked the cheeky question, "How much money is in your bank account?", to which the future king joked that he "didn't know", Amir said afterward.

You think he'd have some ball-part figure but clearly not, either that or he doesn't want to let slip in case his three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis find out. Imagine the size of their lists to Santa.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But if you wanted to know what kind of figures Prince William might actually have in his bank account, the Mail Online reported that the Prince of Wales boasts more than £1 billion due to the Duch of Cornwall estate and his inheritance from his mum the late Princess Diana and the late Queen Mother.

His wealth runs in the family as earlier this year his daughter Princess Charlotte, eight, was dubbed the 'richest' royal grandchild thanks to her mum Kate Middleton.

However, she has already beaten her father in the money stakes as her fortune is currently estimated at £3.6 billion.

