This is the richest Royal child (and it's not who you'd think)

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The richest Royal child has been revealed - with a staggering £4-billion fortune - but it's not who you'd think.

While 'normal' families weigh up the pros and cons of pocket money amid the rising cost of living, it's also important to teach kids about money whether it's by using a pocket money app or by opening one of the best bank accounts for kids.

But in the world of the Royal Family and celebrities, their income is on another level but it's not just parents who are earning a living and gaining popularity - there's a new younger generation who already appear to be earning their keep and climbing that world's richest child ladder - and they're all between the ages of five and 17.

A study, conducted by OutdoorToys, analysed some of the world’s most famous children and their net worth to reveal 2023’s kids with the biggest fortunes - and there's not just one but THREE Royal children taking the top, second, and third spots on the list.

But while many royal fans will expect Prince George, 10, second heir to the throne in the royal line of succession, to reign champion at number one, it's actually not him.

His sister Princess Charlotte of Wales ranks as the world's richest kid with a huge net worth of £4 billion (increasing from this year’s earlier reports of £3.6-billion worth making her the richest royal grandchild).

Top 10 world's richest children

Princess Charlotte of Wales - worth a whopping £4 billion, Princess Charlotte, eight, takes the crown when it comes to Royal children's wealth. The young Princess has continued to increase in popularity, alongside her mother, Princess Kate of Wales, throughout the year - and it looks like her fortune is only set to increase, as the mother-daughter duo attract headlines with their elegant fashion choices. Prince George of Wales - has a staggering second highest net worth of £2.9 billion. The 10-year-old's net worth is based on his estimated future inheritance and the effect he already has, and is set to have as future King, on the UK economy. Just like his sister, he’s also a huge fashion icon with the clothes he’s pictured in selling out in minutes. Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, Marquis of Baux - has a net worth of £8-million. Son of Prince Albert the Second, and Princess Charlene, Jacques, eight, is set to inherit the Monegasque throne although his twin sister, Princess Gabriella, was born first. Blue Ivy Carter - the first-born child of singer Beyonce, Blue Ivy, 11, is the fourth richest child in the world - the first-non royal to make the list. Big sister to twins Rummy and Sir, Blue Ivy has a net worth of £647 million.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stormi Webster - daughter of Kylie Jenner, Stormi, five, is following in the wealthy footsteps of her mum and the extended Kardashian family to rake in a £587 million net worth fortune. North West - with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as parents it's not surprising this 10-year-old is among the Top 10 especially with a £303 million net worth under her belt and the success of The Kardashian's season 2. Vlad & Niki - Russian American-born siblings Vladislav Vashketov, 10, and Nikita Vashketov, eight, have their own YouTube channel in which they showcase their non-stop fun and crazy adventures. Since launching on YouTube in 2018, the “Vlad & Niki” channel has attracted more than 230+ million subscribers worldwide and 130+ billion views, while averaging five billion monthly views on 21 channels and translated into 18 languages. And it's helped them earn £71.1 million.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Valentina Paloma Pinault - Salma Hayek's daughter, 16, has made the list due to her inheritance that she will be receiving from her parents - actress mum Salma and her businessman dad Francois-Henri - that has been set aside for her future. Her net worth is estimated at £9.7 million Max and Emme Maribel Muniz - the 15-year-old twins of Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez have a reported £808,845 fortune just nine months after their mum said "We didn't have a ton of money" when she was growing up in the Bronx in the 1970s and 80s. Suri Cruise - daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri, 17, reportedly applied for college to study fashion earlier this year, according to MailOnline and is worth a reported £404,358.

Earlier this year Princess Charlotte was said to "becoming a standout star" according to a body language expert and the young Princess later displayed strong but subtle indications she's keen to 'grow up quickly' as a Wales middle-child.

In other Royal news, the Royal Family can only eat cake in this way, former butler explains - and it's put us all to shame and Meghan Markle’s little known side hustle that helped her pay the bills revealed - and it’s nothing to do with acting.