Royal expert warns Harry and Meghan's next move might not be the best for Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet's future
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are urged to continue to put their kids' safety first
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next move might not be the best thing for Prince Archie and Lilibet's future, a royal expert has warned.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning their next move after their multi-million-pound Archetypes podcast deal with Spotify ended has left them pondering their next steps.
And with Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, ever approaching the age they can attend school, the Sussexes are reportedly looking at moving out of where they live in Montecito, LA, with the view to moving to Malibu.
Harry and Meghan have not yet confirmed such plans, but it was reported back in July that they were keen to move closer to central LA. However, a security guard recently claimed this move would be a "big security risk".
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have so far been shielded from the paparazzi - appearing on a few occasions during official photo releases or via Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries.
But over in Malibu, the Sussexes have an "even higher" profile.
Express.co.uk Royal reporter Lauren Welch said in her latest column, "The couple have one thing that they should be prioritising when choosing what to do next - their two children.
"Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet should remain as the number one priority in both Meghan and Harry's minds, with the couple carefully choosing their next moves based on what would be best for them."
It's no secret that the Sussex kids have estranged relationship with the royal family since Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working members of the royal family.
Lauren explained how a potential move to Malibu could impact them. "A move to the busy beach city will likely bring more prying eyes and risk Archie and Lili's privacy potentially being taken away.
"The couple will also need to think of their children when choosing new projects - meaning, hopefully, no more potshots aimed at the Royal Family."
Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare is said to have caused further tensions among the Sussexes and other royals.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
