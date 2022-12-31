Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis plan a sweet family get-together for New Year’s Eve
The family will bring in the new year with Kate Middleton’s family
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince William (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) will ring in the New Year with Kate Middleton's family in Berkshire.
- It has been revealed that Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will spend New Year’s Eve with the Middleton family.
- The family of five will celebrate with Kate Middleton’s parents, her sister Pippa and Pippa's family.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t want Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis appearing in public but they have no choice, says royal expert. (opens in new tab)
Prince William, Kate Middleton, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be spending New Year’s Eve with the Middleton family in Berkshire, it has been revealed.
After a very 'different' Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family, Kate Middleton and Prince William are heading out for a "lively" New Year's Eve party, celebrating the end of the year with Kate's parents, who reportedly always ramp up the "party atmosphere."
It has become tradition for the Wales' to ring in the New Year with Kate's family, as an inside source close to the pair revealed back in 2014. They told The Express that Kate's parents throw a very "lively" party.
They said, “William and Kate are just like any normal couple and want to spend time with both families. It’s a situation that millions can identify with and obviously you can’t be in two places at once.
“William likes being in Sandringham but he also loves the informality of staying with Kate’s parents and just chilling out in a normal family environment. It’s going to be a lively night with a great party atmosphere. The Middletons are always great hosts and like guests to enjoy themselves.”
According to Women and Home, Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, live in the £4.7million Bucklebury Manor, which sits in the village of Bucklebury, Berkshire - less than an hour's drive from the Wales' home of Adelaide Cottage.
Bucklebury Manor is a seven-bedroom, grade II-listed Georgian property with 18-acres of land. The stunning property has seen many "lively" parties on New Year's Eve and the celebrations are sure to only get bigger now that Carole and Michael Middleton have six grandchildren to entertain.
Related articles:
- Kate Middleton left in tears after Prince William cancelled their New Year plans, royal book reveals (opens in new tab)
- The artist who inspired Prince George’s Christmas painting says “his talent is very, very promising” (opens in new tab)
- The Queen's sweet gesture to great-grandchildren at Christmas revealed (opens in new tab)
- The sweet reason why Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie share an ‘unbreakable’ bond (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton reveals she had ‘quite an early start’ on Christmas day (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Kate Middleton left in tears after Prince William cancelled their New Year plans, royal book reveals
The cancelled plans pre-empted the couple’s infamous 2007 split
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Where is Happy Valley filmed? Filming locations of the BBC drama
Find out where is Happy Valley filmed, as season 3 of the popular BBC drama airs on New Year's Day.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Kate Middleton left in tears after Prince William cancelled their New Year plans, royal book reveals
The cancelled plans pre-empted the couple’s infamous 2007 split
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t want Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis appearing in public but they have no choice, says royal expert
The young royals need to be popular with the public from an early age
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The artist who inspired Prince George’s Christmas painting says “his talent is very, very promising”
The artist Hannah Dale said the young Prince has ‘obviously got talent.’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William’s stunning £100 Christmas gift to Kate Middleton revealed
The earrings sold out as soon as Kate was spotted wearing them
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not
The reported reason is quite a practical one
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals she had ‘quite an early start’ on Christmas day
She also spoke about the ‘lovely’ gifts that George, Charlotte and Louis received on the day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton shares a never-before-seen picture of the young Queen at Christmas
The photo shows the late Queen in the middle of a production on Christmas Day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton embraces the festive mood in a modern green coat and brimmed hat for the Christmas Day walkabout
The outing marked the royal family’s first public holiday appearance since 2019
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published