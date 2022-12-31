Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis plan a sweet family get-together for New Year’s Eve

The family will bring in the new year with Kate Middleton’s family

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images/Future)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

Prince William (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) will ring in the New Year with Kate Middleton's family in Berkshire.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be spending New Year’s Eve with the Middleton family in Berkshire, it has been revealed.

After a very 'different' Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family, Kate Middleton and Prince William are heading out for a "lively" New Year's Eve party, celebrating the end of the year with Kate's parents, who reportedly always ramp up the "party atmosphere."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It has become tradition for the Wales' to ring in the New Year with Kate's family, as an inside source close to the pair revealed back in 2014. They told The Express that Kate's parents throw a very "lively" party.

They said, “William and Kate are just like any normal couple and want to spend time with both families. It’s a situation that millions can identify with and obviously you can’t be in two places at once.

“William likes being in Sandringham but he also loves the informality of staying with Kate’s parents and just chilling out in a normal family environment. It’s going to be a lively night with a great party atmosphere. The Middletons are always great hosts and like guests to enjoy themselves.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to Women and Home, Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, live in the £4.7million Bucklebury Manor, which sits in the village of Bucklebury, Berkshire - less than an hour's drive from the Wales' home of Adelaide Cottage.

Bucklebury Manor is a seven-bedroom, grade II-listed Georgian property with 18-acres of land. The stunning property has seen many "lively" parties on New Year's Eve and the celebrations are sure to only get bigger now that Carole and Michael Middleton have six grandchildren to entertain.

Related articles:

Explore More
Kate Middleton Prince William Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Royal News and Entertainment writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸