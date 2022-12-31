Kate Middleton left in tears after Prince William cancelled their New Year plans, royal book reveals
The cancelled plans pre-empted the couple’s infamous 2007 split
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) had planned to spend New Year with Prince William (opens in new tab) in 2006 before an abrupt phone call from her future husband left her 'in floods of tears.'
- A royal book has claimed that, in 2006, Prince William cancelled his New Year plans with Kate Middleton during a phone call that left her 'fearing for the future of their relationship.'
- The cancelled celebration came just weeks before the royal couple's infamous 2007 breakup. (opens in new tab)
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t want Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis appearing in public but they have no choice, says royal expert (opens in new tab).
After the comforting, homely celebrations of Christmas, New Year is the time to blow off steam during the biggest party night of the year. Friends and families will come together to see off 2022 and bring in what will hopefully be a peaceful 2023.
In 2006, before the royal couple were married, Prince William and Kate Middleton were no different. The couple had not spent Christmas together - though Prince William had invited Kate to Sandringham, she declined, saying she wouldn’t attend without a ring on her finger.
But despite the seperation at Christmas, the couple, who were both 24 at the time, had big plans for New Year. But Kate was soon left in tears, fearing for their relationship after William cancelled their plans last minute, reports The Mirror.
According to royal expert, Katie Nicholl’s (opens in new tab) book, The Making of a Royal Romance, “William had promised Kate he would join her family, but decided to stay with his family instead - and informed her on the phone on Boxing Day [December 26].”
Nicholl explains the abrupt decision, saying, “William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”
Weeks later in the early months of 2007, Kate and William briefly split, a fact that sources later said disappointed the Queen. But, within a few weeks, the pair were back together, and Kate moved into William’s Clarence House flat.
The couple eventually got engaged in 2010 and married the next year.
Related articles:
- The artist who inspired Prince George’s Christmas painting says “his talent is very, very promising” (opens in new tab)
- The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not (opens in new tab)
- Prince William’s stunning £100 Christmas gift to Kate Middleton revealed (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton and Prince William set for busy 2023 as The Firm is 'stretched ever thinner' (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton shares a never-before-seen picture of the young Queen at Christmas (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Where is Happy Valley filmed? Filming locations of the BBC drama
Find out where is Happy Valley filmed, as season 3 of the popular BBC drama airs on New Year's Day.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t want Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis appearing in public but they have no choice, says royal expert
The young royals need to be popular with the public from an early age
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t want Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis appearing in public but they have no choice, says royal expert
The young royals need to be popular with the public from an early age
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William’s stunning £100 Christmas gift to Kate Middleton revealed
The earrings sold out as soon as Kate was spotted wearing them
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not
The reported reason is quite a practical one
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals she had ‘quite an early start’ on Christmas day
She also spoke about the ‘lovely’ gifts that George, Charlotte and Louis received on the day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton shares a never-before-seen picture of the young Queen at Christmas
The photo shows the late Queen in the middle of a production on Christmas Day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton embraces the festive mood in a modern green coat and brimmed hat for the Christmas Day walkabout
The outing marked the royal family’s first public holiday appearance since 2019
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Tom Cruise flew in an odd Christmas present for Prince William and Kate Middleton on a private jet this year
The Top Gun star is known for sending his friends and co-stars a special sweet treat every year for Christmas
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William and Prince Harry’s forgotten Christmas Eve tradition
The tradition sadly came to an end several years ago
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published