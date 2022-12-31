Kate Middleton left in tears after Prince William cancelled their New Year plans, royal book reveals

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) had planned to spend New Year with Prince William (opens in new tab) in 2006 before an abrupt phone call from her future husband left her 'in floods of tears.'

In 2006, before the royal couple were married, Prince William and Kate Middleton were no different. The couple had not spent Christmas together - though Prince William had invited Kate to Sandringham, she declined, saying she wouldn't attend without a ring on her finger.

But despite the seperation at Christmas, the couple, who were both 24 at the time, had big plans for New Year. But Kate was soon left in tears, fearing for their relationship after William cancelled their plans last minute, reports The Mirror.

According to royal expert, Katie Nicholl's book, The Making of a Royal Romance, "William had promised Kate he would join her family, but decided to stay with his family instead - and informed her on the phone on Boxing Day [December 26]."

Nicholl explains the abrupt decision, saying, “William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”

Weeks later in the early months of 2007, Kate and William briefly split, a fact that sources later said disappointed the Queen. But, within a few weeks, the pair were back together, and Kate moved into William’s Clarence House flat.

The couple eventually got engaged in 2010 and married the next year.

