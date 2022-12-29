Kate Middleton reveals she had ‘quite an early start’ on Christmas day

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab)revealed she had 'quite an early start' on Christmas morning when speaking with well-wishers on the royal family's annual Christmas Day walk.

After a two year hiatus due to Covid19 restrictions, this year, the royal family once again spent their Christmas at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

As they do annually, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children joined the rest of the family, led by King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort, in their Christmas Day walk to attend the Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene's church. Along the route, as always, the family greeted royal fans who had arrived to catch a glimpse of the family and wish them a merry Christmas.

(Image credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

During the public walk, Kate, who looked incredibly festive in a long, green coat dress and matching brimmed hat, stopped to chat with members of the public, including a young girl called India. In the conversation, Kate gave some insight into what Christmas morning was really like with her three children.

A Twitter user named Karen videoed the sweet chat and later shared it to Twitter. The video shows Kate walking towards the camera to receive a bunch of flowers from India and she says, "Thank you so much, what's your name?"

#PrincessCatherine #PrincessofWales meets little girl, India, who was right next to me. #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/ujXn6sODzgDecember 25, 2022 See more

India then politely asks about Kate's Christmas morning, to which she replies, 'I've had a lovely morning," before implying that her children's excitement for the day might have got her up before she was quite ready to get out of bed, "I had quite an early start this morning," she said.

Kate is then asked if George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, had opened any nice presents. She shared, "They got lots of lovely things, thank you."

