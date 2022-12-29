Kate Middleton reveals she had ‘quite an early start’ on Christmas day
She also spoke about the ‘lovely’ gifts that George, Charlotte and Louis received on the day
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton (opens in new tab)revealed she had 'quite an early start' on Christmas morning when speaking with well-wishers on the royal family's annual Christmas Day walk.
- Kate Middleton has shared that her and her family had 'quite an early start' on Christmas morning in a sweet moment captured on video and shared to Twitter.
- Kate also revealed that her and Prince William's (opens in new tab) three children, George (opens in new tab), Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Louis (opens in new tab), received some 'lovely' gifts for the holiday.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton and Prince William set for busy 2023 as The Firm is 'stretched ever thinner' (opens in new tab).
After a two year hiatus due to Covid19 restrictions, this year, the royal family once again spent their Christmas at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
As they do annually, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children joined the rest of the family, led by King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort, in their Christmas Day walk to attend the Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene's church. Along the route, as always, the family greeted royal fans who had arrived to catch a glimpse of the family and wish them a merry Christmas.
During the public walk, Kate, who looked incredibly festive in a long, green coat dress and matching brimmed hat, stopped to chat with members of the public, including a young girl called India. In the conversation, Kate gave some insight into what Christmas morning was really like with her three children.
A Twitter user named Karen videoed the sweet chat and later shared it to Twitter. The video shows Kate walking towards the camera to receive a bunch of flowers from India and she says, "Thank you so much, what's your name?"
#PrincessCatherine #PrincessofWales meets little girl, India, who was right next to me. #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/ujXn6sODzgDecember 25, 2022
India then politely asks about Kate's Christmas morning, to which she replies, 'I've had a lovely morning," before implying that her children's excitement for the day might have got her up before she was quite ready to get out of bed, "I had quite an early start this morning," she said.
Kate is then asked if George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, had opened any nice presents. She shared, "They got lots of lovely things, thank you."
Related articles:
- Princess Charlotte’s heartwarming reaction to Paddington Bear reading at Christmas Carol concert (opens in new tab)
- Why Princess Anne was missing from the royal Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham (opens in new tab)
- Why Prince Louis' education has been different to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton admits relatable struggle when it comes to Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab)
- Prince Louis steals the show on his first ever Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Where is Mayflies filmed? Filming locations of the BBC drama
Find out where is Mayflies filmed, as the new BBC drama arrives on our screens
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Is Mayflies a true story? What the BBC drama is based on
Viewers watching the new drama on BBC are wondering is Mayflies a true story and what inspired the Scottish series.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Kate Middleton shares a never-before-seen picture of the young Queen at Christmas
The photo shows the late Queen in the middle of a production on Christmas Day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton embraces the festive mood in a modern green coat and brimmed hat for the Christmas Day walkabout
The outing marked the royal family’s first public holiday appearance since 2019
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Tom Cruise flew in an odd Christmas present for Prince William and Kate Middleton on a private jet this year
The Top Gun star is known for sending his friends and co-stars a special sweet treat every year for Christmas
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘worst Christmas present’ from Prince William explained
Prince William has admitted he hasn't always got it right when it comes to buying gifts for Kate Middleton.
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
Kate Middleton's special new title that once belonged to Prince William
The Princess of Wales is set to be given a military honouring role for the monarch's first birthday celebrations as King.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry felt like a “gooseberry" when third-wheeling royal engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton, sources claim
Before Meghan came along, Harry unwillingly tagged along with the royal couple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
How Kate Middleton’s style will change when she becomes Queen
The Princess is predicted to make two significant changes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton remained full of “determination and resilience” when stepping out just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix accusations, claims body language expert
Kate showed "an intention to be strong and hold your head up high"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published