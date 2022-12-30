The artist who inspired Prince George’s Christmas painting says “his talent is very, very promising”
The artist Hannah Dale said the young Prince has ‘obviously got talent.’
The artist who inspired Prince George’s (opens in new tab) Christmas painting has called his talent 'very promising' and said that his rendition of her art was 'really lovely to see.'
- Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab)shared a painting by Prince George on their Instagram, wishing their fans a 'Happy Christmas' with the reindeer painting inspired by a Christmas card design.
- The artist who inspired the artwork has said that George has 'obviously got talent' and that seeing his painting was 'a really lovely surprise.'
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince William’s stunning £100 Christmas gift to Kate Middleton revealed (opens in new tab)
Kate Middleton and Prince William took to Instagram on Christmas day, wishing their fans and followers a 'Happy Christmas' with a painting of a reindeer done by their eldest son, Prince George.
The nine-year-old's painting quickly received praise from Instagram users including royal fans, other royals, and even celebrities like Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone.
The artist who inspired the watercolour with her Christmas card design has also reacted to the Instagram post saying, "His talent is very, very promising!"
While the Prince and Princess of Wales didn't say that the design was inspired by an existing Christmas card, Hannah Dale of Wrendale Designs has said that the picture was 'instantly recognisable.'
She told Hello!, "It was an unexpected Christmas surprise. It was a really lovely surprise to see it on Christmas day. The post had popped up on my Twitter feed so I had seen it. I instantly recognised it. I think you can tell by the angle of the ears and the little robins.
"It was instantly recognisable as being inspired by my design so I spotted it and then I noticed in the comments there were a few other people who had recognised it as well which was also lovely to see.
"It was a Christmas card design. I wonder whether a card has been sent. I don’t know how he saw it but I would really love to know."
Prince George may be only be young, and his line of work is pretty set in stone being second in the royal line of succession, but Hannah recognises great signs of promise in his artwork that could lead to a successful career.
She said, "He’s obviously got talent. He has an eye for form and colour. It was lovely. It was really lovely to see. He has definitely got some good colour blending in there. He has a good eye for colour. I think that’s always tricky with watercolour but he’s got some good shading and tone in there.
"I think having a love of animals and love of nature is obviously something that’s maybe captured his attention. That inspires me very much. It’s a real privilege to inspire any child to want to draw or paint. It was a really lovely compliment."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
