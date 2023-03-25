Prince William praised by Poland’s LGBTQ+ community after spending a 'great night' out at local LGBTQ+ restaurant during recent visit
The Prince of Wales reportedly ordered a pulled pork sandwich with fries
Prince William (opens in new tab) surprised the team at a local LGBTQ+ friendly restaurant in Poland as he turned up for a 'great night' out during his recent visit to the country.
- Prince William spent a 'great night' at a LGBTQ+ friendly restaurant during his recent visit to Poland, surprising the venues team when Kensington Palace rang to book a table.
- The restaurant team took to Instagram to share the news of the Prince's visit, saying, "We are surprised too, but where else would he feel nice and safe than in our queer and loving space?"
Whenever we leave the country and jet off for new places, it's always a priority to try out local cuisines and hotspots that the local people enjoy. And Prince William have proved that he's no different.
During his recent visit to Poland, The Prince of Wales was spotted at Butero Bistro in Warsaw, a local LGBTQ+ friendly restaurant. The Bistro promotes itself as "your queerspace with comfort food," and William, according to PEOPLE, had a "great night" dining there with his royal team.
The Daily Mail reports that the Prince ordered "kanapka w chalce," a thrifty £7 pulled pork sandwich with fries and garlic mayo.
In a clip shared on Instagram, the Butero Bistro team prepared for the royal arrival by taping a homemade 'Prince William' sign to a wooden chair at a long table, marking the space out as reserved for the Prince.
They captioned the video, "We are surprised too, but where else would he feel nice and safe than in our queer and loving space? We did what we do best — we fed and the rest is history."
The choice of restaurant has been praised by members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially as same-sex marriages and civil unions are not recognised in Poland. The country is reported as the worst country in the European Union for the LGBTQ community by ILGA-Europe (opens in new tab).
While the restaurant may have been surprised by Prince William's reservation, it isn't too much of a shock. Prince William has previously raised his voice in support of the LGBTQ+ community, most recently by denouncing homophobic bullying on the cover of Attitude magazine and by visiting organisations dedicated to reducing LGBTQ youth homelessness.
The restaurant trip marked the end of Prince William's first day of his surprise trip to Poland. He traveled to the country to speak to the residents, thanking them and their government for their "humanity and hospitality" during the war in the neighbouring country of Ukraine.
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have closely followed the Ukrainian conflict since it first arose and Palace aides have confirmed they have kept up an ongoing dialogue with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska.
Prince William's spokeperson told PEOPLE, "He wanted to look into the eyes of the Polish people and say thank you for everything they have done. That is the main message he was putting across to the Polish and British military."
