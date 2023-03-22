Kate Middleton ‘had to take fertility test’ before she married Prince William, new book claims
The unusual protocols the Princess of Wales faced have been discussed in a new royal book.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton is said to have 'had to take a fertility test' before she could marry Prince William, a new royal book claims.
- Kate Middleton was reportedly required to take a fertility test before she could marry Prince William.
- The Princess of Wales is thought to have had the same medical tests as Princess Diana.
- This Royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince George's Coronation role is causing 'arguments' between Prince William, Kate Middleton and royals (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton is alleged to have taken a test to see if she could bear children before she was allowed to marry Prince William (opens in new tab), a new royal book claims.
For those not familiar with Kate and Wills love story (opens in new tab), The Princess of Wales was 28 when she got engaged to the young prince and was 29 when they tied the knot. But it's understood that before the whole wedding could even go ahead it is claimed Kate had to take a fertility test to prove that she could have children.
In the book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family (opens in new tab), author Tom Quinn claims, "These are always carried out to ensure a future queen is able to have children. If Kate had not been fertile, there is little doubt the marriage would have been off."
Princess Diana is said to have had similar tests before her wedding to Prince Charles (opens in new tab).
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn - WAS £20, NOW £15.84 | Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amusing and shocking in equal measure, Gilded Youth examines how the royal family has clung to outmoded traditions that centre on emotional coldness and detachment, and how, when it comes to children, the British royal family is still living in the Dark Ages.
Referring to Princess Diana, Tom explained, "Diana complained in a brief encounter with the present author that she had in all innocence thought her premarital check-ups had to do with general health, only realising later on that she had actually been tested for fertility. 'I was so innocent I just went along with everything at that stage,' she said."
Kate has gone on to have three children with husband Prince William, son Prince George, nine, daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, and son Prince Louis, four.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Interweaving exclusive testimonies from palace staff with historical sources, Tom Quinn also uncovers outrageous tales of royal children misbehaving, often hilariously – from Edward VII smashing up his schoolroom to the Queen mischievously pranking unsuspecting visitors with dog biscuits to Prince William pinching a teacher’s bottom.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Why has Gregg Wallace left Inside The Factory? The touching reason he’s stepped away from the BBC show
Why has Gregg Wallace left Inside The Factory? The presenter has made the decision to step away from the BBC show for a touching reason.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is Helen Glover's husband and does she have children? All about the Olympic rower's family life
We reveal who Helen Glover's husband is and if the couple have children, as the Olympic rower comes out of retirement for Paris 2024.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Prince George's Coronation role is causing 'arguments' between Prince William, Kate Middleton and royals
Prince George's Coronation role is said to be causing some tension
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton spotted 'dancing' as brother James shares unseen snap of their mother Carole Middleton
The Princess of Wales is seen in the background of an unseen snap taken from the dance floor at James' wedding
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte looks 'grown up' in new family photos with Kate, George and Louis - the sweet detail you might have missed
The Wales kids are pictured sat up a tree with their mother Kate Middleton to mark Mother's Day but there's another detail that's quite telling...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The sentimental history behind Kate Middleton’s gold shamrock brooch
The Princess of Wales wore the simple gold brooch for her recent St Patrick’s Day engagement
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton moves away from her usual style with 'impeccable' floral suit at Commonwealth Day Service - and there's even a nod to Princess Diana
The Princess of Wales has attended her first annual service alongside her husband Prince William with their new titles
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The ‘affordable’ accessory Kate Middleton relies on to make 'simple outfits' look 'exciting'
“There’s lots of room to experiment”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton was overheard talking about star signs reminding us just how relatable she is
"She is likeable and relatable, and that has made her very popular”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Actors seen recreating Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first meeting for sixth and final season of Netflix’s The Crown
The team were spotted filming in St Andrews where the royal couple first met
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published