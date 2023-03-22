Kate Middleton ‘had to take fertility test’ before she married Prince William, new book claims

The unusual protocols the Princess of Wales faced have been discussed in a new royal book.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with drop in of them on their wedding day
Kate Middleton is said to have 'had to take a fertility test' before she could marry Prince William, a new royal book claims.

Kate Middleton is alleged to have taken a test to see if she could bear children before she was allowed to marry Prince William (opens in new tab), a new royal book claims.

For those not familiar with Kate and Wills love story (opens in new tab), The Princess of Wales was 28 when she got engaged to the young prince and was 29 when they tied the knot. But it's understood that before the whole wedding could even go ahead it is claimed Kate had to take a fertility test to prove that she could have children.

In the book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family (opens in new tab), author Tom Quinn claims, "These are always carried out to ensure a future queen is able to have children. If Kate had not been fertile, there is little doubt the marriage would have been off."

Princess Diana is said to have had similar tests before her wedding to Prince Charles (opens in new tab).

Referring to Princess Diana, Tom explained, "Diana complained in a brief encounter with the present author that she had in all innocence thought her premarital check-ups had to do with general health, only realising later on that she had actually been tested for fertility. 'I was so innocent I just went along with everything at that stage,' she said."

Kate has gone on to have three children with husband Prince William, son Prince George, nine, daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, and son Prince Louis, four.

Interweaving exclusive testimonies from palace staff with historical sources, Tom Quinn also uncovers outrageous tales of royal children misbehaving, often hilariously – from Edward VII smashing up his schoolroom to the Queen mischievously pranking unsuspecting visitors with dog biscuits to Prince William pinching a teacher’s bottom.

