How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s roles at King Charles III’s coronation will differ to other royals
The couple will miss out on a few of the days key moments if they decide to attend
As former members of The Firm, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's status will likely mean their treatment at the King's Coronation this spring will differ to that of other royals in a number of ways.
- If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accept their invitation to King Charles III's Coronation this May, their status as former members of The Firm will likely mean they miss out on a number of the celebration's key moments.
- From their roles during the ceremony to the clothes they wear to the event, there will be a number of ways their participation differs from that of others royals.
In other royal news, How Kate Middleton's 'selfless act' for Prince George and Princess Charlotte defied years of royal tradition.
As King Charles III's coronation date creeps ever closer, royal fans hold their breath to hear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will accept their their invitation to the event.
However, if the couple do attend the coronation, they will likely miss out on a number of the event's key moments, giving them a very different experience of the day to other members of the Royal Family.
The first change they will encounter is the seating plan. Their status as former senior royals means they will likely not be seated near any current senior members of the Firm, who will get the coveted front row seats for the ceremony. While this appears as an official decision with the seating plan understandably favouring working royals, there is also a speculated unofficial reason as to why they may be seated elsewhere.
A source described as a close friend to the Royal Family, has previously told The Mail that an unnamed member of the family said they "hope" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will "be seated in Iceland".
With the family feud still raging on, the same source added, "Many of the family just want nothing to do with them", and they "do not want to socialise with them" at the Coronation.
As was predicted back when King Charles III first became Monarch, the Sussex's will also likely miss out on the coveted Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. The speculation mainly draws from the fact Meghan and Harry did not appear on the balcony during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last June due to their former senior royal status.
With King Charles' plans to slim down both his Coronation celebrations and the monarchy at large in full swing, not only is it unlikely that Harry and Meghan will join the family for the balcony appearance, but Prince Andrew and his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, may also be snubbed.
Dr Tessa Dunlop, an author and historian, said that Harry can also expect to miss out on paying homage to his father on bended knee. During the Coronation ceremony, as the heir to the throne, Prince William will kneel and pledge allegiance to Charles. The act of respect will see William touch the King's crown and kiss him on his right cheek. Dr Dunlop said it is "unlikely that Harry will" follow suit.
Dr Dunlop also dropped another bombshell, sharing that Harry and Meghan will likely not wear coronets, which are similar to crowns and tiaras, at the Coronation. While royal fans will be disappointed to miss out on seeing Meghan in a tiara, they will at least be able to appreciate her outfit, which is sure to be stunning, as neither she nor Prince Harry will likely be wearing official robes.
Dr Dunlop told The Mirror that while the King does want "both [of] his sons by his side" for the historic event, if Harry is in attendance, he will be so "minus a coronet and robe".
She also added that Meghan will be likely to wear something that is "entirely her own" if she does attend the event. The couple will stand out in their clothing as working members of the royal family will be in traditional robes.
