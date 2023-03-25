Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage eviction was ‘just the start’ of King Charles III’s ‘five-year’ plan to slim down the monarchy, claims senior source
"The King is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives"
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
King Charles III's plan to slim-down the monarchy has begun, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eviction from Frogmore Cottage (opens in new tab) marking the start of the King's five-year slim-down plan, a senior source has claimed.
- A senior source has claimed Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) eviction from Frogmore Cottage was just the beginning of King Charles III's five-year plan to slim down the monarchy.
- The King reportedly aims to reduce the number of royals who are dependent financially on the monarchy, wanting them to pay for their own housing rather than relying on their titles to pay rents.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton ‘had to take fertility test’ before she married Prince William, new book claims (opens in new tab).
King Charles' long suspected plan for a slimed down monarchy is reportedly underway. According to reports, the King is carrying out a 'major shake-up' that will see more members of the royal family, even some who are working members, have to fund themselves rather than relying on The Firm (opens in new tab) to support them.
The plan will reportedly be complete in the next five years with sources explaining that the changes are not just about cutting spending, but allocating money to where it needs to be most. One senior figure told The Evening Standard, “It is not about cuts, it is about getting the best value for money from those on the payroll. Sometimes less is more.”
The news comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's surprise eviction from Frogmore Cottage, with sources telling The Evening Standard that their eviction is both "just the start" and the "tip of the iceberg" when it comes to King Charles' slim-down plan to limit spending on the royal family.
According to reports in The Evening Standard, Charles's end aim is to reduce the number of royal family members who are financially dependent on the monarchy, planning for them to pay for their own housing.
A source bluntly told the publication, "The King is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives." They also shared that royal properties will be rented out to people "outside the family" to boost income, though a strict vetting process will be carried out for obvious security reasons.
Further decreasing their spend, King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly also plan to cut the number of staff positions in royal households. But while they are limiting the amount of jobs, according to reports, they want to offer competitive salaries and pensions for Palace staff to ensure the most capable employees apply and are fully compensated for their work.
A Palace insider told the Evening Standard, "The staffing has been on the top-heavy side. That has built up over time, with advisers to advisers and so on. That's all going to stop. The boss wants effective people in effective positions doing effective jobs being paid appropriately."
The outlet report that King Charles has worked closely with Prince William, his heir, on the plans to ensure the monarchy "fit for purpose."
Related articles:
- How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s roles at King Charles III’s coronation will differ to other royals (opens in new tab)
- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear "protective" of “nurturing” Kate Middleton in sweet Mother’s Day photos, says body language expert (opens in new tab)
- Prince George's Coronation role is causing 'arguments' between Prince William, Kate Middleton and royals (opens in new tab)
- King Charles reportedly asked soldiers at Clarence House to carry out duties at a “lower volume” as their patrols disturbed his morning phone calls (opens in new tab)
- Princess Anne stuns at final day of Cheltenham in sleek fedora and accessories showing her passion for all things equestrian (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s roles at King Charles III’s coronation will differ to other royals
The couple will miss out on a few of the days key moments if they decide to attend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear "protective" of “nurturing” Kate Middleton in sweet Mother’s Day photos, says body language expert
“This seems to be all about cherishing their mother”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s roles at King Charles III’s coronation will differ to other royals
The couple will miss out on a few of the days key moments if they decide to attend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle helped transform an ‘empty storage room’ into ‘charming’ new nursery for LA charity Harvest Home
Royal fans were seriously impressed with Meghan’s design skills
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Anna Wintour thinks Meghan Markle is ‘amazing’ though her and Prince Harry’s ‘current status within the Royal Family’ may cost them their Met Gala invite
Will we see the royal couple at this year’s prestigious event?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Lilibet set to become 'most famous' US celebrity as Prince Harry and Meghan start ‘another Royal Family'
The Sussex youngster is tipped for big things by royal expert
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given THIS advice from Oprah Winfrey over attending King Charles’ Coronation
The talk show host has revealed what she thinks the Sussexes should do come May
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle takes after Kate Middleton for a cause close to her heart - and the Wales kids would approve
The Duchess of Sussexes 'famous' recipe is set to appear in a chef's non-profit cook book
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Actress Rebel Wilson says Meghan Markle is “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as Prince Harry as she recounts meeting the couple with her mum
“He could not have been nicer”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace
“He’s not a bad man”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published