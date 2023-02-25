Prince William reveals the real reason he doesn’t wear his glasses on royal engagements
The reason will tug on your heartstrings
Prince William (opens in new tab) has shared the real reason why he doesn't wear his glasses on royal engagements despite the fact he is a known spectacle wearer.
- Prince William revealed the reason why he doesn't wear glasses on royal engagements despite needing them to see properly.
- The decision to forgo glasses is a practical one for the Prince of Wales but the real reason behind his choice will tug at your heartstrings.
In other royal news
Despite being a known glasses wearer, Prince William is rarely spotted sporting his spectacles. While many have speculated this is a decision based on aesthetics, the Prince of Wales did once reveal the real reason he ditched the glasses and it's surprisingly relatable.
In a 2020 BBC documentary titled, Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health, Prince William opened up about his struggles with anxiety, sharing that he feels less anxious when he isn't wearing his glasses.
He went on to explain that without his glasses he can more easily speak to large crowds as he can't see them properly. He shared, "My eyesight started to tail off a little bit as I got older, and I didn't used to wear contacts when I was working, so when I gave speeches I couldn't see anyone's face.
"And it helps, because it's just a blur of faces and because you can't see anyone looking at you. I can see enough to read the paper and stuff like that, but I couldn't actually see the whole room."
He went on to explain that he didn't realise his habit was his way of coping with anxiety. He said, "I didn’t realise at the time but looking back I’m like that’s what helped because I couldn’t see everyone’s eyes, you don’t feel like the whole weight of the room is watching you."
The Prince has been snapped wearing his glasses on a few occasions, but these are typically times when he's been caught in private moments off-duty. For example, he has been pictured in glasses at the Rugby World Cup while he was there to watch the game with his wife.
He was also photographed wearing glasses when driving a car with his brother, Prince Harry (opens in new tab), wife, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), and son, Prince George (opens in new tab), one Christmas.
The fact that William has been seen wearing glasses in these personal moments indicates that he likely wears contacts on royal engagements as opposed to glasses, but opts to ditch any form of eyewear when he is set to make a speech.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
