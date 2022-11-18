Prince William says Prince George went crazy' for Craig David's outfit at the Platinum Jubilee

It turns out Prince George is a big Craig David fan, with Prince William revealing he went ‘crazy’ for this hilarious moment during the singer's Jubilee concert performance.

Craig David has recalled his ‘memorable’ meeting with The Prince and Princess of Wales following the Jubilee concert in June.

And it turns out he’s got his own royal fan, as Prince William told him that Prince George loved his blue sequin suit!

Craig David was one of the many artists to perform in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab)concert in June and was lucky enough to meet Prince William after his set, who revealed the hilarious detail that his son, Prince George (opens in new tab) "went crazy for".

As part of the Jubilee celebration, the 7 Days singer performed in the Jubilee concert, which took place right outside of Buckingham Palace, with members of the public lining the Mall to catch a glimpse of the show. For his set, Craig took to the stage wearing a dazzling, royal blue sequin suit as he sang a mash up of some of his popular hits, and it turns out, George was a big fan of ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)

Appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show, Craig recalled the hilarious exchange he had with the Prince of Wales at a ‘soiree’ held inside Buckingham Palace, following his performance. Craig described the experience as ‘incredible’ as he not only got to introduce his mother to William but learned that Prince George 'went crazy for' his performance outfit.

He said, "Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, 'My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing.’"

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Paul Ellis - WPA Pool)

To which Craig said he replied, “Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit,” before taking the opportunity to introduce his mother, who had accompanied him to the gathering.

Craig then shared with host, Jonathan Ross what the moment meant to him, saying, “That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mother to William], was probably the most incredible moment for me. Then Kate comes over. Very memorable moment.”