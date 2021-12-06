We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has revealed the candid way his mum Princess Diana helped relieve his anxiety when going back to boarding school.

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed his memories of making the dreaded journey back to Ludgrove School – a boarding school, which he attended from the age of eight.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended Ludgrove School and Eton College between the ages of 8 to 18. It was reported that whilst the Princes were at Eton, staff would keep the young boys from hearing any scandalous news about their parents by hiding away newspapers.

During a walking audio tour of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, Prince William can be heard telling visitors all about his childhood memories as part of Apple’s Time To Walk series which encourages people to get active to help overcome mental health issues.

The future king, who is second in line to the throne, opened up on his fond memories of his late mother Princess Diana, by revealing he still “secretly” likes the Tina Turner song The Best which Diana would play to him and brother Harry in the car when they were heading back to boarding school.

William explained that his mother would play and sing the song to reduce the anxiety of the trip.

The Duke said, “Because sitting in the backseat singing away, it felt like a real family moment. My mother, she’d be driving along singing at the top of her voice and we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along as well.”

He fondly explained, “You’d be singing and listening to music right the way up to the gates of school when they dropped you off and that’s when reality kind of sunk in – you really were going back to school.”

And in a touching moment of insight, he revealed the ways in which 80s sensation Tina Turner was helping him keep her memory alive.

Prince William has three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, with his wife Kate Middleton, and it’s not yet clear whether he will follow tradition and send his son to boarding school, as his parents have a tough decision ahead.

He added, “Because before that you’re lost in songs – want to play it again, just to keep that family moment going. And when I listen to it now it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother.”

Princess Diana would often be seen doing the school run, she took the young Prince on his first day at Wetherby School and Prince William has kept that tradition going with his own children as he did the school run with his wife Kate, taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to St Thomas’ Battersea.