The subtle way Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to have uncle Prince Harry in their lives still

William and Kate have a snap of Prince Harry and William with their late mum Princess Diana on display in Kensington Palace for their kids to subtly remember him.

Prince George, Louis and Charlotte have a subtle way of keeping their uncle Prince Harry in their lives and it's by looking at a treasured family snap on display in their London home.

The Wales kids have only seen their uncle Harry a handful of times in person, after he stepped back as senior royals to live in LA with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, aged 23-months.

Harry was last over in the UK for his father King Charles coronation, but it was a brief visit as he returned home to celebrate Archie's birthday.

But while there is reportedly still tensions among the Sussexes and the Wales', Prince William and Kate Middleton have found a subtle way that their kids can remember their uncle.

A touching family snap of Prince Harry with William and Diana is said to be on display in their home - a subtle way of the Prince keeping his brother present in his children's lives despite the estrangement.

The photo in question is a black and white snap that was Princess Diana's 1995 Christmas card that she sent to friends and family, a year before she divorced then Prince Charles.

And eagle-eyed fans spotted the photograph in the background of a video from King Charles' coronation.

The photograph can be seen on top of the piano as Princess Charlotte runs through the living room but the dimly lit interior makes the black and white picture difficult to spot unless the 4'54 video is paused at around 1m 40 seconds.

The clip, filmed by Will Warr, gives a rare insight into the Wales' life at Kensington Palace, having recently moved over to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The image shows Princess Diana smiling in the middle of the photograph with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry on either side of her with beaming faces.

And it's inclusion in the family home gives hope to royal fans over a possible reconciliation.

The Wales' aren't the only members of the royal family to have a photo of Harry in their home as King Charles has a portrait of Harry and Meghan on display in Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry, who published controversial memoir Spare earlier this year, detailed his excitement of becoming an uncle when William and Kate started to have children.

He wrote, "I was an uncle. Willy and Kate had welcomed their first child, George, and he was beautiful.

"I couldn't wait to teach him about rugby and Rorke's Drift, flying and corridor cricket – and maybe give him a few pointers about how to survive life in the fishbowl."

And after Prince George's birth Harry revealed, "When I saw him [Prince George] he was crying as all babies do, but it's fantastic to have a new member of the family. I hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges will be."

And as an uncle he pledged, "To make sure he has a good upbringing, to keep him out of harm's way and make sure he has fun. The rest of it I leave up to the parents."

