Prince William shares the special way his dog is providing comfort following Queen's death
Prince William shared one of the comforting ways he is dealing with grief
While meeting with royal well-wishers who had gathered outside of Windsor Castle, the Prince of Wales shared one way he has been dealing with his grief, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab).
- Following King Charles III’s first nations address (opens in new tab), members of the royal family met with members of the public outside Windsor Castle.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made the walkabout to greet and thank fans for coming to pay their respects.
- One moment, in particular, has been shared online, as Prince William opened up about how the Cambridges' family dog Orla is helping him with his grief.
On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to meet with members of the public who had gathered to pay their respects to Her Majesty, the Queen, who died aged 96 on September 8th 2022.
Prince William, Catherine, Prince Harry and Meghan could be seen shaking hands and accepting bouquets of flowers and special gifts, as well as sharing personal conversations with royal mourners.
During one moment of the walkabout, Princess Kate shared Prince Louis 'extraordinary' reaction to the Queen's death, while Prince William revealed to another mourner, one small way he has been dealing with his grief, sharing that the Cambridge family's cocker spaniel, Orla, is of great comfort to him.
In a video shared on TikTok by user @rachcot, Prince William can be seen meeting a greyhound, who was being lifted over the railings but its owner.
William can be heard saying, “Aww look! Who’s this?"
"Dogs at this time are so important, I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment," he added.
Following the candid exchange, Prince William shared his own personal tribute to his grandmother the Queen, saying, “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.
"I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," William's statement read.
"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen."
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
