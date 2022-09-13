Prince William shares the special way his dog is providing comfort following Queen's death

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While meeting with royal well-wishers who had gathered outside of Windsor Castle, the Prince of Wales shared one way he has been dealing with his grief, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab).

Following King Charles III's first nations address

, members of the royal family met with members of the public outside Windsor Castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made the walkabout to greet and thank fans for coming to pay their respects.

One moment, in particular, has been shared online, as Prince William opened up about how the Cambridges' family dog Orla is helping him with his grief.

On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to meet with members of the public who had gathered to pay their respects to Her Majesty, the Queen, who died aged 96 on September 8th 2022.

Prince William, Catherine, Prince Harry and Meghan could be seen shaking hands and accepting bouquets of flowers and special gifts, as well as sharing personal conversations with royal mourners.

During one moment of the walkabout, Princess Kate shared Prince Louis 'extraordinary' reaction to the Queen's death, while Prince William revealed to another mourner, one small way he has been dealing with his grief, sharing that the Cambridge family's cocker spaniel, Orla, is of great comfort to him.

In a video shared on TikTok by user @rachcot, Prince William can be seen meeting a greyhound, who was being lifted over the railings but its owner.

William can be heard saying, “Aww look! Who’s this?"

"Dogs at this time are so important, I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment," he added.

Following the candid exchange, Prince William shared his own personal tribute to his grandmother the Queen, saying, “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

"I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," William's statement read.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen."