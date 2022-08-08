Prince William's embarrassing 'Never Have I Ever' confession moment in front of ex and Kate Middleton
Prince William played the secret spilling game during his university days and revealed some truths.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William once raised eyebrows during a game of 'Never Have I Ever' in front of ex and Kate Middleton.
- Prince William had an embarrassing 'Never Have I Ever' confession in front of his ex and Kate Middleton.
- The Duke of Cambridge was playing the game with friends at university when his secret got out.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William's tender but subtle gesture to support Princess Charlotte seen in new video (opens in new tab).
Prince William took part in an embarrassing game of 'Never Have I Ever' in front of his ex and Kate Middleton and his response to a question led to an unexpected confession.
It's no secret that Kate Middleton used a sneaky way (opens in new tab) of ensuring Wills didn't get chatted up by girls at university but did you know that news of their relationship got out over a drinking game.
The Duke of Cambridge was playing the secret-spilling drinking game, while he was studying at St Andrew's University but was said to be annoyed by the cheeky comment at the time.
In the rules of 'Never Have I Ever', each player says something they've never done, and anyone who has done that has to drink, and participants look around the room to see some telling actions.
Carly Massy-Birch dated Prince William for two months, as confirmed by her parents, and the pair were often seen together at dinner parties. And speaking to the Mirror about their time together, Carly confessed, "We got on well, but I think we would have got on well even if nothing had been going on romantically. It was very much a university thing, just a regular university romance.
"There wasn’t really a club at St. Andrews, so we tended to go to pubs and bars, and there was always a good dinner party going on."
Carly recalled one dinner party in particular in which William attended with his new girlfriend Kate Middleton and it raised some eyebrows as Kate and Will's relationship (opens in new tab) had been relatively unknown, until they played the drinking game.
In her book The Making of a Royal Romance, expert Katie Nicholl claims that Carly said, 'Never have I ever dated two people in this room'.
She writes, “When it was Carly’s turn to play she announced, ‘I've never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him.
The source continued, “We knew they were together but it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public.”
The author claims that Wills shot Carly a "thunderous look" and said "I can't believe you just said that" under his breath.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
When are the next Commonwealth Games and how often are they held?
Find out when are the next Commonwealth Games and where they will be hosted, as the Birmingham 2022 Games come to an end
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where is Susanna Reid today and why isn't she on Good Morning Britain?
Good Morning Britain fans are wondering where is Susanna Reid as we look what's happened to the breakfast TV presenter
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How the Queen brought Kate Middleton into the royal's inner circle
The Queen gave Kate Middleton a rare privilege to invite the future Duchess into her inner circle
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Charlotte proves she’s been learning this royal protocol from dad Prince William
The young princess was spotted at the Commonwealth Games learning the royal ropes in safe hands
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William broke this royal rule with the Lionesses at Euros final - and a former butler says it was deliberate
Prince William's seemingly simple gesture actually shows a huge change in the royal family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton urged to give up royal perk that’s becoming a ‘problem’
The Cambridge's favourite royal perk is presenting a relatability problem, warns a royal expert.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's tender but subtle gesture to support Princess Charlotte seen in new video
Kate Middleton and Prince William support Princess Charlotte in this adorable way.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton's simple trick to make sure she looks perfect in every photo
Kate Middleton is said to use a simple trick to make sure she looks flawless in photos
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton shows caring side with unlikely chat outside train toilet
Kate Middleton initiated unlikely chat outside train toilet.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday with rare public message
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared rare snap to mark the Duchess of Sussexes' birthday.
By Selina Maycock • Published