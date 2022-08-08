Prince William's embarrassing 'Never Have I Ever' confession moment in front of ex and Kate Middleton

Prince William played the secret spilling game during his university days and revealed some truths.

Prince William's embarrassing 'Never Have I Ever' confession
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By
published

Prince William once raised eyebrows during a game of 'Never Have I Ever' in front of ex and Kate Middleton. 

Prince William took part in an embarrassing game of 'Never Have I Ever' in front of his ex and Kate Middleton and his response to a question led to an unexpected confession.

It's no secret that Kate Middleton used a sneaky way (opens in new tab) of ensuring Wills didn't get chatted up by girls at university but did you know that news of their relationship got out over a drinking game.

The Duke of Cambridge was playing the secret-spilling drinking game, while he was studying at St Andrew's University but was said to be annoyed by the cheeky comment at the time.

In the rules of 'Never Have I Ever', each player says something they've never done, and anyone who has done that has to drink, and participants look around the room to see some telling actions.

Carly Massy-Birch dated Prince William for two months, as confirmed by her parents, and the pair were often seen together at dinner parties. And speaking to the Mirror about their time together, Carly confessed, "We got on well, but I think we would have got on well even if nothing had been going on romantically. It was very much a university thing, just a regular university romance.

"There wasn’t really a club at St. Andrews, so we tended to go to pubs and bars, and there was always a good dinner party going on." 

Carly recalled one dinner party in particular in which William attended with his new girlfriend Kate Middleton and it raised some eyebrows as Kate and Will's relationship (opens in new tab) had been relatively unknown, until they played the drinking game.

In her book The Making of a Royal Romance, expert Katie Nicholl claims that Carly said, 'Never have I ever dated two people in this room'.

She writes, “When it was Carly’s turn to play she announced, ‘I've never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty)

The source continued, “We knew they were together but it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public.”

The author claims that Wills shot Carly a "thunderous look" and said "I can't believe you just said that" under his breath.

Explore More
Prince William Kate Middleton
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.