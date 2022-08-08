Prince William's embarrassing 'Never Have I Ever' confession moment in front of ex and Kate Middleton

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William once raised eyebrows during a game of 'Never Have I Ever' in front of ex and Kate Middleton.

It's no secret that Kate Middleton used a sneaky way (opens in new tab) of ensuring Wills didn't get chatted up by girls at university but did you know that news of their relationship got out over a drinking game.

The Duke of Cambridge was playing the secret-spilling drinking game, while he was studying at St Andrew's University but was said to be annoyed by the cheeky comment at the time.

In the rules of 'Never Have I Ever', each player says something they've never done, and anyone who has done that has to drink, and participants look around the room to see some telling actions.

Carly Massy-Birch dated Prince William for two months, as confirmed by her parents, and the pair were often seen together at dinner parties. And speaking to the Mirror about their time together, Carly confessed, "We got on well, but I think we would have got on well even if nothing had been going on romantically. It was very much a university thing, just a regular university romance.

"There wasn’t really a club at St. Andrews, so we tended to go to pubs and bars, and there was always a good dinner party going on."

Carly recalled one dinner party in particular in which William attended with his new girlfriend Kate Middleton and it raised some eyebrows as Kate and Will's relationship (opens in new tab) had been relatively unknown, until they played the drinking game.

In her book The Making of a Royal Romance, expert Katie Nicholl claims that Carly said, 'Never have I ever dated two people in this room'.

She writes, “When it was Carly’s turn to play she announced, ‘I've never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him.

(Image credit: Getty)

The source continued, “We knew they were together but it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public.”

The author claims that Wills shot Carly a "thunderous look" and said "I can't believe you just said that" under his breath.