Why Princess Charlotte was chosen over Prince George and Louis for special visit with Kate and William

Princess Charlotte was chosen over Prince George and Prince Louis for a special visit with Kate Middleton and Prince William as she made a rare revelation.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought their only daughter with them to Birmingham on August 3rd for a day out at the Commonwealth Games.

Princess Charlotte revealed her favorite sport and it could be the reason why she was the only one of the three Cambridge kids who got to go.

Just a few weeks ago Kate Middleton and Prince William were given a vital role (opens in new tab) by the Queen as it was announced they were amongst the senior members of The Firm (opens in new tab) who would be visiting the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year. So far the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children have made several appearances, with the Queen’s “favourite grandchild” channelling her (opens in new tab) with her dress. Whilst the Princess Royal also teamed up with them to watch the Rugby Sevens. Now William and Kate have made their first appearance at this year’s games, as did their daughter Princess Charlotte.

As reported by Hello! (opens in new tab), Chief Executive of SportsAid Tim Lawler revealed that he asked Charlotte about sport, only for the Queen’s great-grandchild (opens in new tab) to “easily” share the activity she’s really interested in. And it could be the reason why Princess Charlotte was chosen over Prince George and Prince Louis for this high-profile trip…

“She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics,” he claimed, before going on to add, “While they're trying lots of different sports at home, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said 'It's gymnastics that I like'.”

During William, Kate and Charlotte’s family day trip to Birmingham, the royals got to watch some awe-inspiring gymnastics performances. Whilst sweet snaps from the day posted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that their daughter even got to meet Team England’s star gymnasts, Alice Kinsella, who won gold in the Women’s Floor Final, and Ondine Achampong who won silver in the same event on August 2nd.

Though watching in person sadly meant that the family likely missed out on the expert opinions of the BBC Commonwealth Games presenters (opens in new tab) including former One Show host Matt Baker, Charlotte looked utterly delighted to meet such icons of the sport. And whilst the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t confirmed the exact reason they chose for Charlotte to accompany them alone, her passion for gymnastics could potentially be the reason.

In recent months, William and Kate have taken rugby and tennis-loving George to watch the Six Nations as well as to make his Wimbledon debut.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab), at the time Duchess Kate explained the reason for her son, who is third in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab), being there without his younger siblings.

“It’s George’s treat today!” she reportedly shared, suggesting that she and William take into consideration their children’s hobbies and passions, bringing them along to individual events that might be of specific interest to them.

In light of this, it could be that due to Charlotte’s love of gymnastics, which George and Louis aren’t publicly known to share, her parents chose to bring their daughter with them, knowing she’d get to see some brilliant gymnasts compete.