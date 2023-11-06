Prince William’s secret hobby would make Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis proud (we doubt it's in the school sports day)

Prince William has a secret hobby that will make Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis so proud of him, and it's probably not what you'd expect.

The Prince of Wales is currently on a solo royal engagement in Singapore and just two days into his visit, he is already making his family back home proud.

When looking for things to do with the kids, Prince William might be asked to add dragon boat racing to his list as it's likely that his three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, will want to have a go when they hear all about his sailing success.

Prince William, who is visiting the country for the third annual Earthshot Prize Ceremony which is an event that sees prizes awarded to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism, took part in a dragon boat race on the Marina Reservoir on Monday.

He took his place on the 22-seater boat with locals, British expats, and representatives from across the Commonwealth and raced against another vessel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both physical and mental strength are important when competing, and his team won the race which can last from two to three-and-a-half minutes. The goal for each race, regardless of time and distance, is complete exertion and exhaustion of all paddlers by the end of the race.

One teammate of the British Dragon Boat Racing Team praised the Prince as "a natural" while another said the Prince of Wales "didn't miss a stroke".

The rowing is traditionally done to the beat of a drum so his dad dancing skills probably came in handy.

He wore a black baseball cap and white polo shirt for the event and declared "I love sports" before admitting that he was following "the key man in front of me" as he gestured to the captain.

But William also admitted he felt the pressure as he added that he was "terrified" that if he got out of rhythm with the paddle he'd "clash with the whole side". After the win, the royal thanked the crew and admitted that he "really enjoyed" the race.

And no doubt his children would be proud of their dad for his victory in an unexpected sport.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William has a known passion for motorbikes, and it's one hobby that terrifies Kate Middleton but he will now be able to add dragon boats to his sporting achievements.

Captain Chris Bosher said that the Prince was "super engaged from the moment he walked down the pontoon to the moment he finished" and that he'd told them before the race started "Seriously guys I want us to win this".

Chris added, "After he was asking about the race calendar and we mentioned we'd got a race coming up in two weeks and really he should come back and we'll give him a seat on the boat. He said it's quite a refreshing break to do from the normal routine so this was right up his street."

But it's not the first time Prince William has taken hold of a paddle, in 2011 he raced against his wife Kate across Dalvay Lake in Charlottetown, Canada and at that time his team was also victorious.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In other royal news, you might be wondering