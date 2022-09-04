Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie take parenting notes from Kate Middleton and Prince William

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab) start their family move away from London in order to give their children a more normal upbringing, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have followed suit.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are not the only royal family to have left London in favour of a country upbringing for their children, Princess Beatrice has too moved her family to the countryside

Princess Eugenie has also taken the decision to relocate but has chosen somewhere a little further away than her sister and cousin

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Meghan Markle has responded to rumours about her and Prince Harry's £2.4m Frogmore Cottage renovation (opens in new tab)

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their daughter Sienna into the world less than a year ago and the new parents have likely looked to seasoned mum and dad, Kate Middleton and Prince William for tips and tricks to raise a royal child.

Just as Kate and William have left London in favour of a quieter life in the countryside, Beatrice and her small family will be relocating from St James's Palace in London to the Cotswolds countryside.

Hello! reports that Beatrice has purchased a £3.5million Cotswolds home boasting six bedrooms and a separate outbuilding which is currently being converted into a guesthouse. The home will allow the family to bring up their young daughter with idyllic countryside surroundings and a bit more privacy than she is afforded in London.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie has already made her big move according to Express.com. Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie's husband and father of her son August, accepted a new job in Portugal where he will work for American entrepreneur Mike Meldman, a business partner of George Clooney's.

Brooksbank will reportedly act as a brand ambassador for CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, a luxurious resort on the Portuguese coast.

The couple and their young son have been setting up their European home for the past month, ensuring it fits their every need.

Express.com reports that Eugenie, Jack and August are not abandoning the UK or their position as royals, instead they will split their time between Portugal and the UK. A source explained to Express.com, "Jack will spend some of the time in Portugal and some of the time here. Eugenie will want to be with him."

There is some confusion as to how to arrangement will work as Eugenie has a 'regular-person' job at an art gallery in London called Hauser & Wirth which she is not believed to have given up.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Princess Eugenie and her husband have been planning to relocate for quite some time as they dreamed of a more permanent home than Frogmore Cottage, which they were leasing from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Perhaps causing some family drama, the pair had their eyes on Adelaide Cottage in Windsor at the same time as Kate and William were hoping to move in. In the end, the Cambridge's got the place and it was reported that the couple and their children Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) moved in on the 3rd of September.

Related articles: