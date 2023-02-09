Princess Beatrice’s royal lookalike revealed as fans gush over uncanny resemblance

Folks are seeing double after realizing Princess Beatrice looks just like another member of the Royal Family – and no, it’s not her sister, Eugenie.

Royal fans are convinced that Princess Beatrice looks just like Queen Victoria after a portrait of the late monarch was shared by the Royal Collection Trust on Wednesday.

The eldest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson appears to share physical characteristics with the iconic royal rule, who reigned as leader of the British Empire from 1837 to 1901.

Princess Beatrice has a doppelganger!

Fans of the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are convinced that she shares physical traits with Queen Victoria, after a portrait of the late monarch was shared by the Royal Collection Trust on its Instagram on Wednesday. The exciting comparisons come just days after Beatrice's younger sibling, Princess Eugenie, announced she is pregnant with her second child.

In the striking oil portrait, which was created by German artist, Franz Xaver Winterhalter, Queen Victoria is posing in the mantle of the Garter and George IV's Diamond Diadem. The 1843 painting of the royal matriarch, who reigned from 1837 to 1901, is currently available for public viewing in the Garter Throne Room at Windsor Castle.

Fans have been quick to make comparisons between Queen Victoria and Princess Beatrice, who, despite being born nearly two centuries after the monarch, appears to share a striking resemblance with her iconic ancestor.

"Princess Beatrice seems to have the same visage," one person commented, while another said that Victoria "definitely looks like Princess Beatrice, she has her eyes."

Princess Beatrice, who holds down a regular job at the US-based tech company Afiniti, is the daughter of Queen Victoria’s great-grandson x 3.

As such, Beatrice is Victoria’s great-granddaughter x 4. The 34-year-old also happens to share the name of Queen Victoria's fifth daughter and youngest child, Princess Beatrice. (It's been widely reported that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had originally wanted to call her 'Annabel', but the name was vetoed by Queen Elizabeth II).

This isn't the first time that Bea has been likened to the legendary ruler. Royal fans first pointed out the uncanny resemblance back in 2009, after the princess made a cameo in The Young Victoria. The biopic, which starred Emily Blunt and was co-produced by Sarah Ferguson, saw Beatrice make history as the first royal to appear in a non-documentary film.