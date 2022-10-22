How Princess Charlotte is modernising the idea of being a ‘spare to support the heir’

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) has been regularly spotted correcting and prompting her brother, Prince George (opens in new tab), when he forgets royal protocol, showing just how important siblings are to future monarchs.

A royal expert has dubbed Princess Charlotte an important 'support act' for her older brother, Prince George, who currently sits second in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) and will one day be King

and will one day be King The expert says that while the historic idea of the 'spare' is 'disparaging', Princess Charlotte is showing the concept in a more 'modern context'

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' breakfast of choice might surprise you (opens in new tab)

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab)'s three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) always give royal fans plenty to gush over. From throwing tantrums on the tarmac to pulling faces for the paparazzi, the youngsters certainly know how to have some fun while sticking to royal protocol.

Princess Charlotte is especially clued up on the 'cans' and 'can-nots' of royal life, and has regularly been spotted reminding her older brother of the rules he must follow. During a poignant scene at the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab), eagle-eyed royal fans spotted the young Princess whispering to Prince George, reminding him to 'take a bow.'

As was often said about Princess Charlotte's uncle, Prince Harry (opens in new tab), Charlotte is often referred to as a 'spare', meaning that her role is to become the Queen if Prince George is unable to take the throne.

Speaking to Woman and Home, royal expert, Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals which is available on Amazon (opens in new tab), commented on the historic idea of 'the spare heir' and how Princess Charlotte is changing its meaning.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She said, "People think it's very disparaging to have this idea of the spare, and it is a historic concept. We've always had to have a spare to support the heir, but I think people should think about it perhaps in a more modern context."

"I think you're seeing a support act here. I think in the same way that Charles has always been very heavily supported by his sister Princess Anne, we're now seeing even from an early age in his life, Prince George is supported by Princess Charlotte."

Nicholl believes that the support of a sibling relationship is vital for royals, especially at the young age Prince George and Prince Charlotte find themselves. She explained the dynamic that the young royals have developed, saying, "There's a wonderful dynamic there, and you know, they were together at the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip, they've sort of stepped into some high-profile roles when it came to Prince George carrying out his first official engagement, which was to Cardiff over the Jubilee weekend.

"Will and Kate decided to include Charlotte on that, so in the same way that William always had his wingman in Harry, I think it's rather wonderful that that is being echoed here with George and Charlotte. You're going to see, I think, real teamwork at play here."

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Not forgetting about Kate and William's youngest child, Prince Louis, Nicholl is interested to see how he finds and solidifies his place in the Wales family. She explained, "Louis' role is going to be interesting. I was told that the Wales' really looked to the Wessexes, Edward and Sophie, and how they're raising their children as something of a template because they are royal children and they have titles but they live remarkably ordinary lives."

Related articles: