Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ school holidays have started early
The kids were spotted out at RAF Fairford with their parents earlier this week
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were spotted on a family day out with their parents earlier this week after breaking up from school for their summer holidays earlier than millions of other UK school children.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William have begun rolling out their family plans for the Wales children's summer holidays, with the family-of-five stepping out at RAF Fairford earlier this week.
- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have begun their break from school earlier than other school children as often happens with private and independent schools.
- In other royal news, How Kate Middleton's non-royal childhood is helping shape Prince George as future king.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's royal duties are now on hold as they focus on pleasing a slightly smaller crowd, their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Yes, the school summer holiday has begun. Well, for the Wales children at least.
The family of five were spotted on a sweet day out at RAF Fairford earlier this week where Kate and William's surprisingly thrifty parenting was revealed as Princess Charlotte rewore last year's summer dress. During the trip, the family visited the Royal International Air Tattoo and were shown around a variety of jets, helicopters and historic planes.
The youngsters, the oldest of which, Prince George, will be turning 10 later this month, even got to look around a C-17 transporter aircraft as part of the tour, the same craft that was used to transport Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in the days before her funeral.
But while the royal kids got to let off some steam outside the classroom, millions of UK school children still remain enthralled in their studies and don't break up for the summer holidays until Friday 21 July.
But no, William and Kate haven't pulled their kids out early and neither are they getting special royal treatment. In actuality, as reported by The Express, private and independent schools often start their break much earlier than state schools, relieving the children around a week or two weeks before public schools do.
So what will George, Charlotte and Louis be getting up to this summer break? Perhaps Kate and William will take them to their favourite UK holiday spot, the Isles of Scilly or they may go abroad, but many believe they will stay put in their family home Adelaide Cottage which has a strict rule preventing Kate and William from turning it into their dream family home.
Whatever they do, we likely won't be seeing much of the children as Kate Middleton and Prince William have some strict rules to protect their children’s privacy on their Summer holidays. This includes, as was likely the case with the adorable photographs taken during their visit to RAF Fairford, appeasing the paparazzi with photos on engagements so they leave them alone when they are not carrying out their royal duties.
Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "As for what the three youngsters could be getting up to... there are so many options. If they don't go abroad then it will probably be the usual mix of Norfolk and Windsor life, full of outdoor play, sports and various fun activities.
"William and Catherine have had a very busy time with the Coronation and their new responsibilities as Prince and Princess of Wales, and probably feel they are due a bit of rest and relaxation… not that is generally much of an option with three young children!"
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
Kate and William's surprisingly thrifty parenting revealed as Princess Charlotte rewears last year's summer dress
The Wales youngster chose wear the Breton striped dress she wore last summer for a new family outing
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
