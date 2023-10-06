Princess Diana broke this royal tradition when son Prince William was aged 3 and he’s followed suit with his own kids

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Diana with the help of her three-year-old son Prince William broke this royal tradition for a controversial reason but it has paved the way for other royal youngsters ever since.

The late Princess Diana was mum to sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and though she died in 1997 following a car crash, she did manage to make some changes to the traditions royal children like her sons faced.

For any parent, choosing the best nursery or finding out when primary school places are announced, or when to apply for secondary school can be a worrying time.

But Diana wasted no time in raising her first-born son Prince William the way she wanted by choosing to go against previous royal traditions of children starting their education in the royal palace - instead sending her son to Mrs Jane Mynor's nursery school at the age of three before he attended Wetherby Prep School two years later.

As a result, Prince William became the first British royal heir in the royal line of succession, not to start his education in the royal palace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William attended the nursery, located outside the palace walls in Chepstow Villas, Notting Hill, on 24th September 1985.

He stepped into the nursery school leaving his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana behind him.

The National reported that CBC's Patrick Brown said at the time, "Not everyone's mom and dad get curtsies from the teacher on the first day of school".

"But then, not everyone is second in line to the throne."

His first day at nursery was also documented, with reports claiming, "Prince William took his lunch box, his finger puppet, his sweater, and his royal detective back home to the palace for tea," said Mr. Brown, describing what was a typical end of school day for a three-year-old.

Since then, Prince Harry attended nursery outside the palace too. And now Prince William is married to Kate Middleton with three children of their own, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, who all attended a non-royal nursery outside the palace just like their dad.

Prince George attended West Acre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk back in 2016 while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis later attended Willcocks Nursery School in West London when they were old enough.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

