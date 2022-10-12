Princess Eugenie shares adorable unseen photo to mark a very special day

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie marks her and Jack Brooksbank's 4th wedding anniversary with an adorable unseen photo from their wedding day.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss in the back of a royal state coach in unseen wedding snap to mark their 4th wedding anniversary.

The couple married in 2018 are celebrating four years of married life.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Princess Anne spotted wearing The Queen’s most treasured piece of jewellery (opens in new tab) .

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary as Eugenie shared an unseen photograph from their wedding (opens in new tab) to mark the special occasion.

The couple, who married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on October 12, 2018, had been dating for seven years before tying the knot and they welcomed their first child (opens in new tab), baby August in February last year.

The couple recently attended the funeral (opens in new tab) of Princess Eugenie's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 (opens in new tab), and have shared their anniversary details with fans on Instagram.

Princess Eugenie captioned the photograph, "Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting.. ❤️❤️😘 📸 @alexbramall"

Their photographer Alex Bramall (opens in new tab) is the same who took the photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton shared on New Years Eve 2021.

(Image credit: Getty)

The image Eugenie shared is them sat in the back of the Scottish State Coach horse and carriage sharing a tender kiss, after getting married.

And fans have congratulated the couple on their special day "Happy anniversary Lovebirds. Always the newlyweds till the end ! 😍😍" on fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Has it been 4 years? It feels like just yesterday, you were the most beautiful bride. ❤️"

And a third fan added, "Beautiful wedding amazing couple adorable baby."

Meanwhile Buckingham Palace shared another sweet snap taken of the pair inside smiling for the camera.

It is captioned, "Wishing Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank a very happy wedding anniversary.



Today marks four years since Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank exchanged vows as St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on October 12th, 2018."



The Palace shared some throwback snaps from the wedding service itself and also to their engagement announcement which was made by the Duke and Duchess of York in January 2018 after the proposal in Nicaragua.

it captioned the story posts "Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank and their families shared some private photographs including these early photographs as young children."

They invited members of the public into the grounds to celebrate their wedding day and also representatives from charities and organisations that they support including Teenage Cancer Trust, Street Child, The Salvation Army, The Big cat Sanctuary to name but a few.

Happy anniversary to you both!