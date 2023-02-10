Princess Eugenie's adorable new video of August dancing at the zoo has fans saying he looks JUST like Lilibet

Princess Eugenie's new video of her son August dancing at the zoo left royal fans in awe over how much he appears to look like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet.

Princess Eugenie marked son August's second birthday by sharing a rare clip of him on social media.

The sweet footage of little August prompted comments from fans about how much he appears to resemble both Archie and Lilibet.

Princess Eugenie shared a new video of her son August dancing in order to mark his second birthday.

The sweet snippet shared on Instagram left numerous royal fans saying how much he looks just like Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet

The youngster, who was born on February 9th 2021 (opens in new tab), celebrated with his birthday with his mum Princess Eugenie and dad Jack Brooksbank.

And to mark the occasion, Eugenie shared some video clips from their previous family outings together.

The first shows August running through puddles at the seaside in his wet-weather gear and wellington boots. The second clip shows Archie babbling as he runs out of the house and his mum Eugenie can be heard telling him, "Say I love you da-da"

A third shot is August and Jack walking on the beach, with Jack wearing a Santa hat, with the last upload showing Princess Eugenie walking hand in hand with August on the beach.

But it's his 'adorable' dancing that's melting fans' hearts as Eugenie uploaded the clip to the Bee Gees hit Jive Talkin' and captioned it, "Happy 2nd Birthday to our boy Augie.. you are our worlds greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling my angel."

Fans also pointed out how much August seems to look like one-year-old Lilibet Diana.

One fan wrote, "Augie resembles his cousin Lilibet".

Another agreed and put, "Wow! Looks so much like Archie and Lili!"

A third fan said similar, "Looks a lot like Archie & Lili," while one more added, "He’s sooo cute & looks like Lilibet's twin."

Meanwhile, someone else asked, “Is that Megans and Harry’s baby?”