Camilla Queen Consort's very surprising night out with her grandchildren

Camilla Queen Consort 'danced unnoticed' when she took some of her grandchildren out for a rare playdate.

Camilla was spotted making a low-key appearance at an Abba Voyage show alongside five of her grandchildren who she took along for a 'festive treat'.

The Queen Consort took her grandchildren with her to the virtual gig before Christmas.

Camilla Queen Consort is said to have been "bopping in the aisles" a virtual Abba gig when she took five of her grandchildren to see the musical show.

The wife of the reigning monarch King Charles III (opens in new tab) is understood to have taken some of her young family members out for the evening - to enjoy a virtual concert held at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

There virtual avatars - known in this instance as Abbatars - depicted the legendary band as they would have looked in the 1970s.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Camilla went practically unnoticed as she danced the night away to their many hits including one aptly named Dancing Queen.

Camilla has 10 grandchildren (opens in new tab) but given how recognisable the Wales children are it wasn't them and with Archie and Lilibet living in LA it ruled them out of the gig and left just the five remaining grandchildren Camilla has from her first marriage - Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles, as well as Eliza, Louis and Gus Lopes as the ones she invited.

Camilla is a well-known Abba fan and in 2004 she attended a royal gala fundraising performance of Mamma Mia! with Charles who was Prince at the time.

Camilla kept herself busy over the festive period, not only did she attend the Royal Family Christmas carol concert but she attended the Christmas Day church service with other members of the royal family who gathered at Sandringham to celebrate - on what marked the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (opens in new tab)

And it looks like we could see more of Camilla being the doting grandmother during King Charles III's reign.

However, while none of her signature moves were caught on camera it suggests she's not afraid to let her hair down in public once in a while.