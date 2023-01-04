Camilla Queen Consort's very surprising night out with her grandchildren
The Queen Consort went on a secret playdate taking five of her grandkids to the Abba Voyage show.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Camilla Queen Consort 'danced unnoticed' when she took some of her grandchildren out for a rare playdate.
- Camilla was spotted making a low-key appearance at an Abba Voyage show alongside five of her grandchildren who she took along for a 'festive treat'.
- The Queen Consort took her grandchildren with her to the virtual gig before Christmas.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William spotted on secret trip with kids to 'magical' UK attraction (opens in new tab).
Camilla Queen Consort is said to have been "bopping in the aisles" a virtual Abba gig when she took five of her grandchildren to see the musical show.
The wife of the reigning monarch King Charles III (opens in new tab) is understood to have taken some of her young family members out for the evening - to enjoy a virtual concert held at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
There virtual avatars - known in this instance as Abbatars - depicted the legendary band as they would have looked in the 1970s.
According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Camilla went practically unnoticed as she danced the night away to their many hits including one aptly named Dancing Queen.
Camilla has 10 grandchildren (opens in new tab) but given how recognisable the Wales children are it wasn't them and with Archie and Lilibet living in LA it ruled them out of the gig and left just the five remaining grandchildren Camilla has from her first marriage - Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles, as well as Eliza, Louis and Gus Lopes as the ones she invited.
Camilla is a well-known Abba fan and in 2004 she attended a royal gala fundraising performance of Mamma Mia! with Charles who was Prince at the time.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Camilla kept herself busy over the festive period, not only did she attend the Royal Family Christmas carol concert but she attended the Christmas Day church service with other members of the royal family who gathered at Sandringham to celebrate - on what marked the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (opens in new tab)
And it looks like we could see more of Camilla being the doting grandmother during King Charles III's reign.
However, while none of her signature moves were caught on camera it suggests she's not afraid to let her hair down in public once in a while.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Where is the new Waterloo Road filmed? Locations featured in the revived BBC One series
Waterloo Road filmed across many different locations for the revival of the much-loved series. We reveal exactly where the new series was shot.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Kate Middleton set for bittersweet birthday celebrations as worrying dates loom
Kate Middleton's birthday could be tainted as it coincides with Prince Harry's memoir release and new tell-all interviews
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort's £267k ‘lucky’ jewels on her and King Charles’ Christmas card explained
Jewellery experts unpick Camilla Queen Consort's Christmas card jewellery choices
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Queen Camilla's very surprising shopping location as she reveals her own thrifty purchases
Camilla seemingly has an eye for second-hand treasures
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo revealed with romantic detail
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo has been shared with royal fans
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Camilla praised by royal fans for 'shedding light' on this poignant cause with her first speech as Queen Consort
The Queen Consort has made a powerful statement on violence against women at a special reception at Buckingham Palace and royal fans have been quick to praise her.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort appeared anxious around Prince William and Kate Middleton despite the family’s ‘united front’ at state dinner
The Queen Consort displayed a “small gesture of anxiety” as Prince William and Kate Middleton came near
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Queen Camilla enjoys marmalade sandwich during special nursery visit to re-home Paddington Bears
Camilla, Queen Consort sampled some marmalade sandwiches as she was joined by Paddington actor, Hugh Bonneville for a special Barnado's nursery visit
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort honours the late Queen Elizabeth II at State banquet with 'gorgeous' sentimental jewels
Camilla Queen Consort wears late Queen's tiara, earrings and necklace as she joined King Charles III for their first State banquet as monarch.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Has Camilla, Queen Consort got children and who are her grandchildren?
Royal fans are wondering has Camilla, Queen Consort got children and who are her grandchildren.
By Selina Maycock • Published