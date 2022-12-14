Queen Camilla's very surprising shopping location as she reveals her own thrifty purchases
Camilla seemingly has an eye for second-hand treasures
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Queen Camilla has opened up about her surprising love of charity shops.
- The Queen Consort paid a visit to a charity shop in south London run by Emmaus, a charity that works to support those struggling with homelessness.
- As the charity’s patron, Camilla made the trip to learn about the organisation's new initiatives and even revealed her own secondhand spends.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after it was revealed that Princess Anne has two almost identical engagement rings for this 'protective' reason (opens in new tab)
Following the release of King Charles and the Queen Consort’s romantic Christmas card (opens in new tab), Camilla has shared yet another insight into her life, after paying a visit to one of Emmaus’ charity shops.
Emmaus SLC was founded in 1949 and is a charity dedicated to helping those affected by homelessness by providing a home and support, as well as meaningful work and training to get back on their feet. As patron of the organisation, Camilla visited one of the many charity shop locations, where homeware and furniture are donated, with proceeds supporting Emmaus’ many communities and initiatives.
Arriving at one of the stores in Lambeth, in South London, Camilla shared her own personal love of charity shops, especially those that sell furniture!
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
According to the Express (opens in new tab), the Queen Consort told Rachel Burton, Emmaus’ head of business, “With all these shops they never give me enough time to look around.
She then noted, "All the furniture is so useful,” before revealing, “I’ve picked up some nice pieces."
Camilla then spied a commemorative mug, made for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and quipped, "Yes, we saw a few of those."
Interestingly, Camilla isn’t the only royal to share their love of secondhand and sustainable shopping. Royal fans have also dubbed Kate Middleton a ‘master’ of sustainable fashion (opens in new tab), especially after she wore a green, rented dress during her recent US tour (opens in new tab).
The Princess of Wales also delighted fans by recycling her red sequin ball gown (opens in new tab) for a special video to promote her upcoming Christmas Carol service.
During her visit to the Lambeth store, Camilla also heard how the charity is supporting the local community and praised them for their ‘incredible’ work, saying, “It's an incredible charity, you don't believe it until you see it."
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The hilarious Prince Louis detail in Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card photo for 2022 has been released and it's adorable!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo revealed with romantic detail
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo has been shared with royal fans
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Camilla praised by royal fans for 'shedding light' on this poignant cause with her first speech as Queen Consort
The Queen Consort has made a powerful statement on violence against women at a special reception at Buckingham Palace and royal fans have been quick to praise her.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort appeared anxious around Prince William and Kate Middleton despite the family’s ‘united front’ at state dinner
The Queen Consort displayed a “small gesture of anxiety” as Prince William and Kate Middleton came near
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Queen Camilla enjoys marmalade sandwich during special nursery visit to re-home Paddington Bears
Camilla, Queen Consort sampled some marmalade sandwiches as she was joined by Paddington actor, Hugh Bonneville for a special Barnado's nursery visit
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort honours the late Queen Elizabeth II at State banquet with 'gorgeous' sentimental jewels
Camilla Queen Consort wears late Queen's tiara, earrings and necklace as she joined King Charles III for their first State banquet as monarch.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Has Camilla, Queen Consort got children and who are her grandchildren?
Royal fans are wondering has Camilla, Queen Consort got children and who are her grandchildren.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Princess Charlotte was 'told off' by Camilla at the Queen's funeral
The Wales youngster was reportedly seen 'behaving badly' with Prince George outside the Westminster's Wellington Arch.
By Selina Maycock • Last updated
-
Camilla's adorable Paddington Bear-themed tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she issues special update
Queen Consort Camilla has delighted royal fans by sharing an update on all the Paddington Bear teddies left after Queen Elizabeth's death
By Naomi Jamieson • Published