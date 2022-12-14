Queen Camilla's very surprising shopping location as she reveals her own thrifty purchases

Camilla seemingly has an eye for second-hand treasures

Camilla charity shops - Camilla, the Queen Consort smiles while wearing a blue coat dress and gold brooch as she visits The International School at ParkCity on November 3, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on a tour of Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Chris Jackson - Pool)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Queen Camilla has opened up about her surprising love of charity shops. 

Following the release of King Charles and the Queen Consort’s romantic Christmas card (opens in new tab), Camilla has shared yet another insight into her life, after paying a visit to one of Emmaus’ charity shops.

Emmaus SLC was founded in 1949 and is a charity dedicated to helping those affected by homelessness by providing a home and support, as well as meaningful work and training to get back on their feet. As patron of the organisation, Camilla visited one of the many charity shop locations, where homeware and furniture are donated, with proceeds supporting Emmaus’ many communities and initiatives. 

Arriving at one of the stores in Lambeth, in South London,  Camilla shared her own personal love of charity shops, especially those that sell furniture!

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

According to the Express (opens in new tab), the Queen Consort told Rachel Burton, Emmaus’ head of business, “With all these shops they never give me enough time to look around.

She then noted, "All the furniture is so useful,” before revealing, “I’ve picked up some nice pieces."

Camilla then spied a commemorative mug, made for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and quipped, "Yes, we saw a few of those."

Camilla, Queen Consort is given a tour by the Head of Business Rachael Burton during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood on December 13, 2022 in London, England. The Queen Consort visited the charity to hear about their efforts to develop a women-only provision for those experiencing homelessness

(Image credit: Getty Image: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool)

Interestingly, Camilla isn’t the only royal to share their love of secondhand and sustainable shopping. Royal fans have also dubbed Kate Middleton a ‘master’ of sustainable fashion (opens in new tab), especially after she wore a green, rented dress during her recent US tour (opens in new tab)

The Princess of Wales also delighted fans by recycling her red sequin ball gown (opens in new tab) for a special video to promote her upcoming Christmas Carol service.

During her visit to the Lambeth store, Camilla also heard how the charity is supporting the local community and praised them for their ‘incredible’ work, saying, “It's an incredible charity, you don't believe it until you see it."

Camilla
