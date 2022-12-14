Queen Camilla's very surprising shopping location as she reveals her own thrifty purchases

Queen Camilla has opened up about her surprising love of charity shops.

The Queen Consort paid a visit to a charity shop in south London run by Emmaus, a charity that works to support those struggling with homelessness.

As the charity’s patron, Camilla made the trip to learn about the organisation's new initiatives and even revealed her own secondhand spends.

Following the release of King Charles and the Queen Consort’s romantic Christmas card (opens in new tab), Camilla has shared yet another insight into her life, after paying a visit to one of Emmaus’ charity shops.

Emmaus SLC was founded in 1949 and is a charity dedicated to helping those affected by homelessness by providing a home and support, as well as meaningful work and training to get back on their feet. As patron of the organisation, Camilla visited one of the many charity shop locations, where homeware and furniture are donated, with proceeds supporting Emmaus’ many communities and initiatives.

Arriving at one of the stores in Lambeth, in South London, Camilla shared her own personal love of charity shops, especially those that sell furniture!

According to the Express (opens in new tab), the Queen Consort told Rachel Burton, Emmaus’ head of business, “With all these shops they never give me enough time to look around.

She then noted, "All the furniture is so useful,” before revealing, “I’ve picked up some nice pieces."

Camilla then spied a commemorative mug, made for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and quipped, "Yes, we saw a few of those."

Interestingly, Camilla isn’t the only royal to share their love of secondhand and sustainable shopping. Royal fans have also dubbed Kate Middleton a ‘master’ of sustainable fashion (opens in new tab), especially after she wore a green, rented dress during her recent US tour (opens in new tab).

The Princess of Wales also delighted fans by recycling her red sequin ball gown (opens in new tab) for a special video to promote her upcoming Christmas Carol service.

During her visit to the Lambeth store, Camilla also heard how the charity is supporting the local community and praised them for their ‘incredible’ work, saying, “It's an incredible charity, you don't believe it until you see it."