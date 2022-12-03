Kate Middleton accessorises a rented dress with Princess Diana's necklace for the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston

The rented gown reflected the event's theme of environmental consciousness

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) stunned in a rented dress at the Boston award ceremony for Prince William's (opens in new tab) Earthshot Prize (opens in new tab)last night, and many eagle eyed royal fans noticed her necklace once belonged to Princess Diana. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton's long-awaited three-day Boston trip came to an end last night as the pair attended the visit's finale event - the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

The Earthshot Prize competition was founded by William in 2020 with the intention to celebrate and support entrepreneurs working to create solutions for environmental issues. There are winners in five different categories; Nature conservation and protection, Air quality, Ocean revival, Waste-free living, and Climate action.

Kate Middleton

While the ceremony focused on the Earthshot Prize nominees and winners, Kate Middleton demanded rightful attention in a stunning green gown designed by Solace London. The dress embraced the event's theme of environmental consciousness, not just thanks to its colour, but because the Princess rented the piece as a more sustainable option to buying it.

The gown also came at a bargain price, with British clothing rental company Hurr renting the piece for a very reasonable £74.

Kate accessorised the dress with a piece of jewellery from the royal vaults. The emerald choker, known as Queen Mary’s Emerald Choker Necklace or The Cambridge Emerald Choker, was famously worn by her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana.

Princess Diana necklace

The 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will air at 17:30 on Sunday the 5th of Decemeber on the BBC in the UK, and on Monday in the US. The ceremony will also be available to watch on Youtube.

