Princess Anne has two almost identical engagement rings for this 'protective' reason, a jewellery expert has revealed as the Princess Royal celebrates her 30th wedding anniversary.

The Princess Royal is celebrating her pearl wedding anniversary with husband Timothy Laurence.

Princess Anne's two engagement rings have been analysed by a jewellery expert who claims they "protect against negative energies" and represent her strongest qualities.

Having just celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary to her second husband Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne's second engagement ring is almost identical to her first - she received a sapphire ring from her first husband Mark Phillips whom she went on to marry and have two children, Zara Tindall (opens in new tab) and Peter Phillips. But they divorced in 1992 after 49 years of marriage.

The Princess Royal remarried, with husband Timothy Laurence, on 12th December 1992 and Timothy also presented Princess Anne with a sapphire ring when they got engaged and the couple live at Gatcombe Park (opens in new tab).

And Jewellery expert Maxwell Stone, of UK retailer Steven Stone (opens in new tab), has revealed what this shows about Princess Anne as a person. He said, “It’s interesting that Princess Anne received sapphire engagement rings rather than traditional diamond rings. Blue sapphires are often linked to people who are respectful, loyal, hardworking, and honest, which only makes these rings even more special, and suggests that this could have meant something to Princess Anne."

He continued, "Princess Diana also famously had a blue sapphire ring, which is now in the hands of Kate Middleton, whilst Queen Elizabeth II was frequently seen sporting the gemstone on her famous brooches."

And she's not they only royal fan of a sapphire. Maxwell noted, "It’s clear to see that the royal family are huge fans of sapphires – a stone which is traditionally believed to attract abundance and blessings. Historically it has been used to protect against negative energies, as well as calm the mind, strengthen intuition, and invite spiritual clarity, so it’s no wonder the royal ladies love them.”

Princess Anne's first engagement was in secret and took place back in 1973, and they announced their engagement officially a month later as they followed royal family traditions and stood outside Buckingham Palace to face the press on 30th May 1973.

The couple met over their love of horses and it's understood that royal jeweller Garrard created the ring "to her specifications".

Her first ring is estimated to be worth around £10,000 and has a huge oval sapphire diamond in a cabochon setting in the centre, surrounded on either side by a pair of dazzling diamond side stones. It is traditionally set on a yellow gold band, using welsh gold, like most royal rings.

Meanwhile, her second ring, contains a 3ct oval-cut cabochon sapphire, framed by a cluster of three small diamonds on either side and this is estimated to be worth in the region of £25,000.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall's engagement ring from husband Mike Tindall (opens in new tab) has a secret similarity to Princess Anne's as they both feature smaller stones, allowing the royals to wear them on a day to day basis.