King Charles set to make announcement on Archie and Lilibet’s titles after THIS key moment

King Charles is expected to wait until after the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare before announcing Archie and Lilibet's official titles.

King Charles is set to make the announcement over Archie and Lilibet's titles once he's read Prince Harry's memoir Spare.

The monarch has reportedly been holding off on making the decision until he reads what is inside the bombshell book.

King Charles is yet to decide whether his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet will get official HRH stylings or if they will be referred to as Prince or Princess and it's understood that he's waiting until after the release of Spare (opens in new tab) to make the decision.

The monarch, who has already made changes to Prince William and Kate Middleton's titles, giving them Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are known as the Wales' family (opens in new tab).

But a decision is yet to be made as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan's two children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, one, will get their own official titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan have made more royal revelations in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan and the Duke of Sussex is expected to make even more when his memoir Spare is released on January 10th 2023 - in just over three week's time.

And while Archie and Lilibet are given a right to a HRH status as grandchildren of the now monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, their titles have not yet been revealed by the King.

According to the Mirror, "Despite Harry and Meghan stepping away [as working members of the royal family in 2020], their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, became a Prince and Princess when Queen Elizabeth II died in September,"

But that doesn't mean that Charles can't "issue a Letters Patent to change Archie and Lilibet's status if he decides to scrap their titles in line with his vision for a slimmed down monarchy."

But what is considered telling, is that the Royal Family website still has Archie and Lilibet named in the line of succession but it hasn't been updated with their titles as Archie is still listed as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and Lilibet is still "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor,"

According to The Sunday Times, King Charles is not due to make a decision on whether his grandchildren can use their royal titles and HRH stylings until after the release of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir.

A source close to the King told The Sunday Times, “Let’s wait and see. No final decisions have been made.”

King Charles coronation is set to be held on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.