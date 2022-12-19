King Charles set to make announcement on Archie and Lilibet’s titles after THIS key moment
The monarch is expected wait just over three weeks to make the call for this reason...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
King Charles is expected to wait until after the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare before announcing Archie and Lilibet's official titles.
- King Charles is set to make the announcement over Archie and Lilibet's titles once he's read Prince Harry's memoir Spare.
- The monarch has reportedly been holding off on making the decision until he reads what is inside the bombshell book.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as how Kate Middleton’s style will change when she becomes Queen (opens in new tab) is revealed.
King Charles is yet to decide whether his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet will get official HRH stylings or if they will be referred to as Prince or Princess and it's understood that he's waiting until after the release of Spare (opens in new tab) to make the decision.
The monarch, who has already made changes to Prince William and Kate Middleton's titles, giving them Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are known as the Wales' family (opens in new tab).
But a decision is yet to be made as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan's two children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, one, will get their own official titles.
Prince Harry and Meghan have made more royal revelations in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab) and the Duke of Sussex is expected to make even more when his memoir Spare is released on January 10th 2023 - in just over three week's time.
And while Archie and Lilibet are given a right to a HRH status as grandchildren of the now monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, their titles have not yet been revealed by the King.
According to the Mirror, “Despite Harry and Meghan stepping away (opens in new tab) [as working members of the royal family in 2020], their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, became a Prince and Princess when Queen Elizabeth II died in September,”
But that doesn’t mean that Charles can’t “issue a Letters Patent to change Archie and Lilibet’s status if he decides to scrap their titles in line with his vision for a slimmed down monarchy.”
A post shared by Meghan (fan page) (@_duchess_of_sussex) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
But what is considered telling, is that the Royal Family website still has Archie and Lilibet named in the line of succession (opens in new tab) but it hasn't been updated with their titles as Archie is still listed as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and Lilibet is still “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor,”
According to The Sunday Times, King Charles is not due to make a decision on whether his grandchildren can use their royal titles and HRH stylings until after the release of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir.
A source close to the King told The Sunday Times, “Let’s wait and see. No final decisions have been made.”
King Charles coronation (opens in new tab) is set to be held on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey (opens in new tab) in London.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo revealed with romantic detail
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card photo has been shared with royal fans
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
King Charles and the Queen Consort rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty Ryan Renyolds in Wales
The King met with the Welcome to Wrexham star ahead of his team's upcoming football game
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles to give 'solemn and reflective' tribute to the late Queen on Christmas Day
King Charles is set to address the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in his Christmas speech
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The prestigious royal title King Charles is 'saving' for Princess Charlotte as a tribute to the Queen
The King is in talks to give Princess Charlotte this honourable title.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
This Strictly Come Dancing star surprises fans by attending King Charles' State banquet at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III invited a star from the hit BBC One dance show to Buckingham Palace.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles to star in royal TV special that’s been 14 years in the making
Royals fans will be treated to an hour-long Grand Designs special this month, detailing King Charles’ ambitious plans to restore Dumfries House
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas plans as they 'reject' King Charles' Sandringham invite
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have alternative Christmas plans, according to a royal expert
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles' 74th birthday portrait has royal fans all spotting the same thing
Royal fans all have this to say about King Charles III's new portrait to mark 74th birthday and fitting role.
By Selina Maycock • Published