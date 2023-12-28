The royal tradition Prince Harry is glad Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet missed out on this Christmas - and it’s completely understandable
The youngsters may be missing out on some fun royal traditions, but there's one their dad isn't so keen on
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend yet another Christmas away from the Royal Family, a royal expert has shared the one tradition Harry is likely glad about his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, missing out on - and we couldn't agree more.
Christmas can be a bittersweet time for families who find themselves apart for whatever reason. Whether you're a blended family whose co-parenting arrangements mean the kids can't be with all their relatives on the day, or, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there are some ongoing disagreements, the festive period can be especially hard.
But while there are traditions that will be missed, there are likely others that will be gladly skipped. That's the case for Prince Harry, at least.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared some insight into how Harry will be coping over the festive period without his family, but also shared the one tradition she's sure he both won't miss and won't be sad about his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who sit sixth and seventh in the royal line of succession, missing out on too.
"We do know from his book that Harry’s thoughts sometimes turn to happier times… or at least different times, when the family was all together for celebrations or milestone events," she said.
"He seemed to think back fondly of those days, when he and his father were really quite close and he got along pretty well with Prince William. So we know that he is not without feelings for his family.
"Christmas can be a deeply emotional time for many people - especially when there is a family rift. So I’m sure Harry will have a thought or two for his family back home and hopefully he will repeat his birthday phone call to his Pa with a Christmas call - although Omid Scobie’s book may have undone the progress that was made then."
But between all that reminiscing, there's one thing Harry won't miss - the cold English weather and the Royal Family's Christmas day walkabout in it!
"In all honesty, as he dons a pair of shorts, and romps around in the Californian Christmas sunshine with his kids, I’m not sure he will miss being wrapped up in winter coats and being 'on parade' on the walk to church at Sandringham," the expert shared.
"Christmas is really all about children and I think Harry will concentrate on giving Archie and Lilibet the best time he can. I imagine Doria Ragland [Meghan's mum] will be with them in Montecito so it is a very small family unit compared to Harry’s Christmas times of old.
"Maybe he will pause for a moment to think what fun it might have been for his kids to have their many cousins to play with on Christmas Day."
