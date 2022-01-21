We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton snuggled with an adorable therapy puppy during her recent royal outing and gave a special rare update on the Cambridge family pet a year after welcoming a new dog.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed holding a sweet cockapoo therapy puppy during a visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital.

During this trip, Kate Middleton reportedly shared special details about her and Prince William’s own dog.

Like many members of The Firm, from the Queen with her corgis, to Duchess Camilla’s rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, Kate Middleton and Prince William are huge dog-lovers. Almost exactly a year ago, it was reported the Duke and Duchess were “besotted” with a furry new family member. It’s believed the Cambridges welcomed a cocker spaniel puppy gifted to them by James Middleton, no doubt delighting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Since then, the name, gender and personality traits of their new arrival have remained private. However, Kate is said to have finally shed some light on parts of the mystery with a rare update.

Stepping out in Lancashire on January 20th, Kate Middleton was pictured with an adorable therapy cockapoo puppy, Alfie, during a visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital. They discovered how NHS Charities Together, of which they are joint Patrons, is helping to support the mental health of frontline workers and learned about the challenges faced by staff who work both at the hospital and across their rural community responding during the pandemic.

The Cambridges were also introduced to Alfie and whilst animal-lover Kate certainly seemed to enjoy the experience, her dog might not be quite so thrilled. According to The Independent, Kate Middleton shared a rare update on the Cambridge family pet during this latest outing as fans finally know the gender of their puppy.

As she and William were showered with canine affection, Kate reportedly declared, “Our dog is going to be very upset”, before explaining, “She’s going to be like ‘where have you been?’”

“Yeah, ‘who have you been seeing?’” William is understood to have added good-humouredly.

This is the first time since it was reported that William and Kate had a new pet that they have directly referenced their dog’s gender. Not only that, but it seems like she’s one loving pet, eager to sniff out just which other dogs her owners have been seeing during their work as senior royals.

Though the name of their beloved spaniel hasn’t been revealed by the Duke and Duchess, there’s one canine companion that was well-known to royal fans. Back in 2011, the couple became the proud owners of a male black cocker spaniel Lupo.

He even secured a sneaky cameo in Kate and William’s anniversary video in 2021 and was reportedly also a gift from Kate’s brother James, who owns six dogs himself.

Very sadly, Prince William and Kate heartbreakingly lost Lupo in November 2020. Taking to their official social media accounts at the time they wrote, ‘Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C.’

Whilst they likely still miss Lupo dearly, if Kate’s update about the Cambridge family pet is anything to go on, she’s fitted right in and brings them great joy.