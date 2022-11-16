Sweet details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's double date with UK A-lister revealed

Jameela Jamil has recalled the time she and boyfriend, James Blake met with Prince Harry and Meghan and immediately clicked, thanks to their ‘similar’ dynamic.

In the newest episode of Archetypes, which airs every Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex sat down with actress and activist, Jameela Jamil.

The pair discussed everything from internet trolls to female stereotypes and even shared a rare glimpse into their relationships.

Meghan’s podcast has so far covered a number of issues from stereotypes Asian women face, to labels that women face daily and has featured a number of personal admissions from the mother of two. Meghan has revealed surprising facts about her children - like their favorite vegetable and the ritual she’s rediscovered (opens in new tab) since being back in LA.

Now, in the newest episode, Meghan sat down with She-Hulk star, Jameela Jamil to discuss everything from the challenges women face in the world of activism to body image pressures. Their powerful chat also saw Jameela share an insight into her relationship and even Meghan and Harry’s ‘dynamic.’

When asked about how her boyfriend, singer James Blake supports her, Jameela said, “He just likes that I am completely myself and I think he really enjoys the fact that I'm not repressed in any way, and therefore, I don't have anywhere that I need to let off that steam.”

Adding, “he understands me and he's just an incredible human, an incredible friend and I don't think I could have withstood all of this without him.”

She then spoke about how similar their relationship is to Harry and Meghan’s. She said, “I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry and actually, when the four of us met that one time, it was a really sweet dynamic of two very similar relationships.

“It was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home because you need it,” before quipping, “It's just an unfathomable amount of sh*t you take Meghan — I can't believe it.”

Meghan has so far been very open about her marriage in Archetypes, detailing how Harry supported her during her 'worst point' and even sharing her sweet nickname for him.