Sweet details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's double date with UK A-lister revealed

Actress Jameela Jamil has offered a rare insight into Harry and Meghan’s ‘sweet dynamic’ in the latest episode of Archetypes

Jameela Jamil pictured at the red carpet during the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019/ in a template with Prince Harry and Meghan who are smiling at each other during day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Jameela Jamil has recalled the time she and boyfriend, James Blake met with Prince Harry and Meghan and immediately clicked, thanks to their ‘similar’ dynamic.

In the latest installment of her podcast, ‘Archetypes,’ Meghan Markle was joined by actress and activist Jameela Jamil - who offered a rare insight into Harry and Meghan’s ‘sweet dynamic.’

Meghan’s podcast has so far covered a number of issues from stereotypes Asian women face, to labels that women face daily and has featured a number of personal admissions from the mother of two. Meghan has revealed surprising facts about her children - like their favorite vegetable and the ritual she’s rediscovered (opens in new tab) since being back in LA.

Now, in the newest episode, Meghan sat down with She-Hulk star, Jameela Jamil to discuss everything from the challenges women face in the world of activism to body image pressures. Their powerful chat also saw Jameela share an insight into her relationship and even Meghan and Harry’s ‘dynamic.’

James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

When asked about how her boyfriend, singer James Blake supports her, Jameela said, “He just likes that I am completely myself and I think he really enjoys the fact that I'm not repressed in any way, and therefore, I don't have anywhere that I need to let off that steam.” 

Adding, “he understands me and he's just an incredible human, an incredible friend and I don't think I could have withstood all of this without him.” 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave St Paul's Cathedral after attending Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, United Kingdom on June 03, 2022.

She then spoke about how similar their relationship is to Harry and Meghan’s. She said, “I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry and actually, when the four of us met that one time, it was a really sweet dynamic of two very similar relationships. 

“It was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home because you need it,” before quipping, “It's just an unfathomable amount of sh*t you take Meghan — I can't believe it.”

Meghan has so far been very open about her marriage in Archetypes, detailing how Harry supported her during her ‘worst point’ (opens in new tab)and even sharing her sweet nickname for him (opens in new tab). And she may not be the only royal to do so - as it’s been reported she wants to give Kate Middleton her very own episode (opens in new tab) on the podcast.

