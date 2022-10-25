Meghan Markle's 'ritual' she gave up during royal life

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle revealed that she’s gotten back into the 'ritual’ of making and drinking coffee again, after not 'really drinking it' in the UK.

In another candid installment of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan has recalled how she would drink coffee ‘all day every day’.

However, after moving to the UK she stopped and has only recently rediscovered the ‘riutal’ since being back in LA.

During the lasted installment of ‘Archetypes’, Meghan Markle revealed that she’s gotten back into the relatable ‘ritual’ of drinking coffee, since moving back to LA (opens in new tab).

Speaking to her podcast guests actress Issa Rae and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, the mother of two shared that she’d actually stopped drinking the classic, caffeinated drink while living in the UK. However, since she and Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals (opens in new tab) and moved to the US, she started drinking it again.

Surprised by Meghan’s admission, Issa asked, “What? Were you on tea?”

To which Meghan replied, “No. I didn't even think about it. When I was on set, of course! I had Nespresso all day every day and then I didn't drink it really in the UK… I didn't really think about it.”

Before adding, “I guess because life started to come back and when guests come and you have meetings…it's a ritual."

This is one of the many personal revelations Meghan has made on her new podcast so far. In one episode she shared how Harry helped her at her 'worst' point (opens in new tab) and even detailed why she quit Deal or No Deal (opens in new tab) back in 2006 after feeling the show was 'all about looks'. She even shared a ‘humbling’ experience she had as a teen, living in LA.

And while moving back to the US has allowed Meghan to rediscover her love of coffee, Prince Harry has also found a food he now can’t live without.

In her recent interview with Variety, Meghan opened up about their very relatable evening routine (opens in new tab) and revealed that Harry loves the fast food chain (opens in new tab), In-N-Out so much, that even the staff now know his order!