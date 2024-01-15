The late Queen Elizabeth II was as ‘angry as I’ve ever seen her’ over Princess Lilibet’s name 'permission' a royal insider claims

The Queen was reportedly 'as angry as I'd ever seen' after she learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had requested 'permission' for their daughter Princess Lilibet's name, a royal expert claims.

When it comes to naming a newborn baby, some families choose a baby name that honours a member of their family - usually one of the parent's parents or grandparents and this can often be an old-fashioned baby name. Some parents-to-be are predicted to go for a huge baby-naming trend for 2024 in which baby boys are called girls names, but you wouldn't want to choose one of these stressful baby names and live to regret it.

Members of the Royal Family are no different in that they look to name their children after certain family members, but it's claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to get the Queen's blessing before they decided to call their daughter Lilibet after the late monarch, who died in 2022.

One member of staff has revealed that the Queen was 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' while Meghan and Harry claimed Her Majesty was 'supportive' of the name choice - which was the beloved nickname the Queen had when she was a child because she couldn't pronounce her own name.

However, according to fresh claims, a palace source said the pair never sought permission from the Queen to name their daughter after her. Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, slammed the claim as false and defamatory . They said at the time: "The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes at the time of the baby name announcement, said, “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.”

But now it's claimed that the Queen wasn't in a position to say no during the call, according to royal expert Robert Hardman's new biography Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The book, which is being serialised by the Daily Mail, claims that when Prince Harry and Meghan asked Buckingham Palace to "prop up" their version of events, they were "rebuffed".

The author claimed: "One privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet', the Queen's childhood nickname.

"The couple subsequently fired off warnings of legal action against anyone who dared to suggest otherwise, as the BBC had done. However, when the Sussexes tried to co-opt the Palace into propping up their version of events, they were rebuffed.

"Once again, it was a case of "recollections may vary" - the late Queen's reaction to the Oprah Winfrey interview - as far as Her Majesty was concerned.

"Those noisy threats of legal action duly evaporated and the libel actions against the BBC never materialised."

In other royal news, you might be wondering how many grandchildren does the Queen have? or what's in store for the royals' family life in 2024 - from rifts and feeling remorse one couple is set to step away from the limelight (and it’s not Harry and Meghan).