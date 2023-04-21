The moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's trip to Birmingham that's got everyone laughing

Kate Middleton and Prince William got everyone laughing during their royal visit to Birmingham for this hilarious reason.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Birmingham visit got a little bit cheeky when the Prince of Wales answered a restaurant telephone booking.

The future monarch picked up the phone and pretended to work there.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Birmingham royal visit took an unexpected cheeky turn when the future King decided to answer the phone in an Indian restaurant and take a booking.

The Prince of Wales, who is second in line to the throne in royal line of succession (opens in new tab), took it upon himself to answer the telephone at the Indian Streatery restaurant when it rang during his and wife Kate's royal visit.

The couple are touring the country ahead of the King's coronation on May 6th.

Interrupting his royal engagement to take the call, Prince William got into character, answering, "Hello Indian Streatery, how can I help?" Kate, who was stood beside him couldn't contain her excitement for what was about to unfold.

Giggling as he was listening to the telephone customer, he had to ask the owners for the street name, but having misheard them, he told the customer a different address. But taking it all in his stride he continued to negotiate a time for the booking.

Much to the amusement of Kate and the restaurant owners, Prince William managed to book them a table for 2.15pm, about 45 minutes from when he took the call, after having to tell customers Vinay Aggarwal and his wife Ankita Gulati there were no tables earlier.

You can watch Prince William in action in the clip below...

After confirming the booking and hanging off the phone, William told staff, "He knows where you are now, I probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham so I apologize!"

The couple, who were keen to get their train back to London at 3pm, had no idea it was the future King on the other end of the phone.

He said, "It's pretty amazing and a surprise. I didn't know at that moment, but it's a very nice surprise, Obviously (I will be telling everyone), it's not something that happens often.

He added, "I didn't recognize his voice at all, this is the first time I was listening to him on the phone, so I genuinely thought someone was taking the booking for me."

And Prince William's hard work paid off as the restaurant owners say he did that well that they would consider offering him a job as front of house manager.

Meena Sharma said, "All of us around him were really surprised he actually picked up the phone and actually said 'this is the Indian Streatery', and there was a genuine person on the other end wanting to make a booking

"I think he probably could have a role as a front of house manager, we could probably employ him to take phone calls in future as he did a really good job."

The Wales family are curry fans, with Princess Charlotte taking after Prince William (opens in new tab) when it comes to spicy dishes.