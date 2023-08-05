The name Princess Charlotte goes by at school for “as normal” a childhood as possible

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte might be royalty, but she goes by a different name at school to help her have an “as normal” childhood as possible.

Princess Charlotte goes by another name when she’s at Lambrook School.

Her full title is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Her father, uncle, and older brother have all used the same naming strategy when at school.

The young princess is enjoying her summer holidays at present, but during term time attends Lambrook School in Berkshire, alongside brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. Previously, Charlotte and George attended Thomas’s Battersea in South London before the family moved to Windsor.

And though they’re royalty, they’re treated just like any other children while they’re at school, something that parents Prince William and Kate Middleton approve of – they want their children to have as normal a childhood as possible.

To that end, Charlotte even goes by another name at school. While she’s called Charlotte Elizabeth Diana – officially Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge – it’s rather a mouthful, and would take a long time to write on her exercise books.

So, instead, she’s known as Charlotte Cambridge at school. Likewise, older brother George, officially George Alexander Louis, His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, is known as George Cambridge.

A younger Princess Charlotte at school with Prince George. (Image credit: Getty)

They follow in the footsteps of their father and uncle, Prince Harry, who both used Wales as their surname. Their father, King Charles, was Prince of Wales until Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, upon which William inherited the title.

William went by the name William Wales while applying for university, too, but had an altogether different name while studying. He began at the University of St. Andrews in 2001 after a gap year, and introduced himself as ‘Steve’ in a bid to appear normal.

Meanwhile, the royals have plenty of other nicknames for each other. For example, William calls Charlotte ‘Mignonette’ , a French word which roughly means ‘little sweet’, while Kate calls her ‘Lottie’. And William himself was called ‘Wombat ’ by his mother Princess Diana, while George calls his father ‘Pops’ and called his late great-grandmother ‘Gan-gan’.

Enjoyed this? Find out about Kate Middleton's shock over being dubbed the 'strict parent'.