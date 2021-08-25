Prince George has an adorable nickname for Prince William

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George uses an adorable nickname for Prince William as Kate Middleton revealed the sweet moniker to royal fans.

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge has given royal fans an adorable insight into their private family life, after revealing Prince George’s affectionate nickname for the Duke.

It was previously revealed that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have an adorable name for Duchess Camilla – and it’s not grandma!

And now OK! has reported that Kate let Prince William’s nickname slip while chatting to a royal fan and football fan, Fiona Sturgess. Fiona asked after Prince George, eight, Louis, three, and Prince Charlotte, six, to which Kate replied, ‘They are great thank you.’

Fiona then revealed that ‘Kate said William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’ – how cute!

Prince George, who recently celebrated his 8th birthday in a way that broke from tradition, affectionately calls his ‘hero dad’ Pops.

It’s also very sweet that Prince George is getting into football after fans have labeled his reaction to England’s goal the best bit of the Euros.

Prince William isn’t the only member of the firm to be treated to one of Prince George’s nicknames. In fact, according to OK! The Queen also has a very sweet nickname.

In an interview for ITV’s ‘The Queen and ninety’ documentary, Kate shared that Prince George, at just two years old, started calling his great-grandmother ‘Gan-gan.’

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte have also reportedly followed suit and started calling her Gan-gan too!

The Queen is no stranger to a creative nickname, her most famous childhood nickname Lilibet, was given to her by her father King George V after she struggled to say Elizabeth. Her husband Prince Philip continued to call her Lilibet throughout their marriage.

This nickname is the inspiration for Meghan and Prince Harry naming their first daughter, Lilibet Diana in a touching tribute to the Queen.