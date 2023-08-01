Kate Middleton’s shock over being dubbed the ‘strict parent’ out of her and Prince William
The Princess of Wales has three children - Prince George, Charlotte and Louis - with husband Prince William
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton is shocked to learn a pensioner thinks she's the stricter parent out of her and her husband Prince William.
The Princess of Wales was put on the spot by 93-year-old garden party guest Aldith Grandison whilst they were chatting at the Buckingham Palace garden party - just days after King Charles' coronation.
It comes after reports that Buckingham Palace removed Meghan Markle’s name from Archie’s birth certificate, but it wasn't the same for Kate.
Kate Middleton's parenting style has been praised by parenting experts but one fan wanted to know more about the parenting dynamics of the royal couple who are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.
And during their exchange about telling jokes like the classic knock-knock jokes, Kate confessed to Aldith and her granddaughter Jay Cee La Bouche, "I'm terrible. I'm terrible at jokes," before admitting that Prince William was "very good" at dad jokes, in contrast.
Aldith told Kate, "You're the strict one."
To which the Princess replied, "I'm definitely not strict! How can you tell that? Surely not!"
The clip capturing Kate's shocked reaction was shared by Sky News on X (the new name for Twitter)
The Prince of Wales was visibly surprised when he was told Dame Elizabeth Watts had attended the coronations of three monarchs, despite once having to sleep on the pavement. Read more 👉 https://t.co/YkbBfrGGQ2 pic.twitter.com/bwUFJu9HvKMay 9, 2023
But the suggestion comes as no surprise, as at previous royal events, fans have seen Kate subtly discipline her children - particularly her youngest son Prince Louis when he has been up to his antics.
Who can forget the time he pulled faces in the stands at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee parade and Kate was seen having a quiet word with the youngster?
She has also used other discipline cues for her children when attending royal engagements with Kate's strictest rule being a 'no shouting' rule.
Instead of sending their children to the classic naughty step or banishing them to their rooms, Kate and William have introduced a "chat sofa".
The source explained, "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."
However, as the children grow up, they are set to be strongly influenced by their nanny as she takes on a new key role.
Fans can learn more about Kate's 'relatable' parenting style which is a mix of traditional and modern elements, or work out which parenting style they have themselves.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Are Alex and Elys still together from Too Hot To Handle season 5?
We've done some digging to find out if Alex and Elys are still together following the finale of Too Hot To Handle season 5.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Serena Williams discovers the sex of her baby with an epic drone gender reveal as fans note this sweet sibling ‘re-creation’
The tennis ace along with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia anxiously awaited the big reveal as it lit up the night sky
By Selina Maycock Published