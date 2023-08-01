Kate Middleton’s shock over being dubbed the ‘strict parent’ out of her and Prince William

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is shocked to learn a pensioner thinks she's the stricter parent out of her and her husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales was put on the spot by 93-year-old garden party guest Aldith Grandison whilst they were chatting at the Buckingham Palace garden party - just days after King Charles' coronation.

It comes after reports that Buckingham Palace removed Meghan Markle’s name from Archie’s birth certificate, but it wasn't the same for Kate.

Kate Middleton's parenting style has been praised by parenting experts but one fan wanted to know more about the parenting dynamics of the royal couple who are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

And during their exchange about telling jokes like the classic knock-knock jokes, Kate confessed to Aldith and her granddaughter Jay Cee La Bouche, "I'm terrible. I'm terrible at jokes," before admitting that Prince William was "very good" at dad jokes, in contrast.

Aldith told Kate, "You're the strict one."

To which the Princess replied, "I'm definitely not strict! How can you tell that? Surely not!"

The clip capturing Kate's shocked reaction was shared by Sky News on X (the new name for Twitter)

The Prince of Wales was visibly surprised when he was told Dame Elizabeth Watts had attended the coronations of three monarchs, despite once having to sleep on the pavement. Read more 👉 https://t.co/YkbBfrGGQ2 pic.twitter.com/bwUFJu9HvKMay 9, 2023 See more

But the suggestion comes as no surprise, as at previous royal events, fans have seen Kate subtly discipline her children - particularly her youngest son Prince Louis when he has been up to his antics.

Who can forget the time he pulled faces in the stands at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee parade and Kate was seen having a quiet word with the youngster?

She has also used other discipline cues for her children when attending royal engagements with Kate's strictest rule being a 'no shouting' rule.

Instead of sending their children to the classic naughty step or banishing them to their rooms, Kate and William have introduced a "chat sofa".

The source explained, "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

However, as the children grow up, they are set to be strongly influenced by their nanny as she takes on a new key role.

(Image credit: Getty)

Fans can learn more about Kate's 'relatable' parenting style which is a mix of traditional and modern elements, or work out which parenting style they have themselves.