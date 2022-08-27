The Queen is 'fascinated' with DJ's according to Madonna's producer William Orbit

Madonna's producer spoke with the Queen while DJing a staff party at the Palace

The Queen is 'fascinated' with DJ's according to Madonna's producer William Orbit
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Future)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published

William Orbit has revealed details of a conversation he had with the Queen (opens in new tab)while DJing at the Palace last Christmas.

The Queen may have a reputation for being prim and proper with royal procedure dictating her every move, but it turns out she knows how to through a good party for her employees - and the choice of music at those parties of the highest importance. 

William Orbit, who has produced songs for the likes of Madonna, revealed that the Queen invited him to play at her staff Christmas party last year and was "evidently fascinated" by his craft has a DJ.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he detailed the event and his conversation with the Queen. He said, "She's lovely, she always chats to you. She's so beautiful and charismatic. We had a nice chat about DJing."

Image 1 of 1
(Image credit: Victor Fraile/Getty Images)
Image 1 of 1

The DJ revealed that the now 96 year-old Queen, somewhat naturally, does not partake in the partying herself, but when she leaves, her presence is not exactly missed by the staff in attendance. 

According to Orbit, the annual holiday party can get rather rowdy after the Queen's departure,"She goes to bed at nine because she's a bit old for dancing, then everyone starts going nuts - every gardener, every security guard." 

A post shared by William Orbit (@williamorbit) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

While the party is an excuse to blow off steam, as with any encounter with the Queen, there is protocol involved at the event.

In order to be invited to the celebrations, you have to have worked for the Palace for at least a year and two years if you want to bring your spouse as a plus one.

For William Orbit behind the decks at the royal function, protocol was very important. He told the Daily Mail, "At the end, I had my own butler. He says, 'Mr Orbit, sir, I'm going to give you this CD of the National Anthem and when you play that, on my signal, the party's over.

"Because the Queen is in the house, you play the whole thing and the flag rises, but when she's not there they only play half it."

Related articles:

Explore More
The Queen
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.