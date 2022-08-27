The Queen is 'fascinated' with DJ's according to Madonna's producer William Orbit

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

William Orbit has revealed details of a conversation he had with the Queen (opens in new tab)while DJing at the Palace last Christmas.

Madonna's producer, William Orbit, DJ'd at the Buckingham Palace staff party last year and has opened up about his experience meeting the Queen at the event

The DJ revealed that the Queen was fascinated with DJing but did leave the party early to go to bed

The Queen may have a reputation for being prim and proper with royal procedure dictating her every move, but it turns out she knows how to through a good party for her employees - and the choice of music at those parties of the highest importance.

William Orbit, who has produced songs for the likes of Madonna, revealed that the Queen invited him to play at her staff Christmas party last year and was "evidently fascinated" by his craft has a DJ.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he detailed the event and his conversation with the Queen. He said, "She's lovely, she always chats to you. She's so beautiful and charismatic. We had a nice chat about DJing."

The DJ revealed that the now 96 year-old Queen, somewhat naturally, does not partake in the partying herself, but when she leaves, her presence is not exactly missed by the staff in attendance.

According to Orbit, the annual holiday party can get rather rowdy after the Queen's departure,"She goes to bed at nine because she's a bit old for dancing, then everyone starts going nuts - every gardener, every security guard."

While the party is an excuse to blow off steam, as with any encounter with the Queen, there is protocol involved at the event.

In order to be invited to the celebrations, you have to have worked for the Palace for at least a year and two years if you want to bring your spouse as a plus one.

For William Orbit behind the decks at the royal function, protocol was very important. He told the Daily Mail, "At the end, I had my own butler. He says, 'Mr Orbit, sir, I'm going to give you this CD of the National Anthem and when you play that, on my signal, the party's over.

"Because the Queen is in the house, you play the whole thing and the flag rises, but when she's not there they only play half it."

