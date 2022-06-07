We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte made a super subtle yet caring gesture to her great-grandmother the Queen during the Jubilee celebrations, according to a body language pro.

Following the The Firm’s Jubilee balcony appearance, body language expert Judi James has pointed out a lovely gesture between Princess Charlotte and her great-grandmother the Queen, that may have gone unnoticed by many onlookers.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend saw so much sweet footage of the Queen and her relatives go viral online. From Prince Louis sitting on Prince Charles’ lap to Princess Charlotte being startled in a cute sibling moment with her big brother, Prince George.

Video of the Week

Prince William and Kate Middleton no doubt felt incredible pride in their children’s behaviour over the long weekend, with George showing the ‘first shoots of leadership’ and Charlotte clearly proving that she’s inherited her mother’s caring side.

In fact, during the last day of the celebrations, Charlotte could be spotted checking up on her great-grandmother the Queen as the crowds sang ‘God Save the Queen’.

Charlotte shot a number of concerned glances at Her Majesty during the very emotional moment, which Judi James says was a demonstration of her caring side.

She explained to the Mirror that Charlotte’s looks were showing “caring concern” to her great grandmother as the family sang the National Anthem.

“She seems to have inherited the trait from Kate, who stroked Louis constantly to keep him happy and who bent down to his height to talk to him once he had taken his place in the line-up,” Judi added.

The behaviour analyst also compared this to the sweet moment Charlotte shared with her cousin Princess Beatrice during Prince Philip’s memorial service in February.

She said, “When Beatrice was sobbing uncontrollably during Prince Philip’s memorial it was Charlotte who threw her a concerned glance, prompting Beatrice to smile to show she was ok.”