The Queen due to pull out of another major event in latest health setback

The Queen is due to pull out of a major upcoming sporting event following her latest health setback.

Her Majesty rested for part of the Platinum Jubilee weekend and she is due to miss even more events this summer.

Her Majesty, who celebrates her Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) year, won't be attending the opening ceremony in Birmingham next month due to her increasing frailty.

Instead, it's understood that Prince Charles will stand in for the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are likely to attend on several days - with the possibility of even taking their children Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Queen, who is patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation has only missed a handful of events in her 70 years on the throne (opens in new tab) and this latest health blow comes after she missed the Epsom Derby at the weekend. But she did made a surprise appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant finale.

It's understood that other royals including Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne will be in attendance.

In October last year the Queen launched the Commonwealth Games baton relay at Buckingham Palace in which she placed a special secret message inside the baton which will be read out when the Games are underway.

In recent weeks the Queen has struggled with her mobility, using a new walking stick (opens in new tab), and also a buggy to attend Chelsea Flower Show (opens in new tab).

In its 22nd year, the Commonwealth Games launch on July 28th and during this time Her Majesty is expected to be on her annual summer break in Balmoral, where it was reported that she had a wheelchair friendly lift installed (opens in new tab).

The journey from Scotland to Birmingham would be considered too taxing for her at the moment.

According to Mail Online (opens in new tab), Buckingham Palace declined to comment. Sources said the engagement was 'still in the Queen's diary', adding: 'Decisions on events are taken closer to the time.'

But fans have already started to speculate that the Queen may be seen less.

One fan wrote, "I think the balcony scene at the end of the platinum Jubilee is the last time we will see her in a public role."

Another fan agreed, "I don't think we will see her in any public events anymore. She managed the70th, we may see occasional glimpses but that will be all"

And a third fan added, "The Queen has more than fulfilled her duties during the course of her life and has done an admirable job. She needs to step back, rest up and let her son take the reins."